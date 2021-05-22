Limited edition McLaren Speedtail watches

Based on the form of a teardrop, the most aerodynamically efficient shape found in nature, the Speedtail watch is the apotheosis of the streamlined hypercar, a three-seat grand tourer that became the third car in McLaren’s Utimate line-up.

With 1,070-horsepower hybrid powertrain, the Speedtail covers 112 metres per second when travelling at its top speed of 250mph/402kph, making it the fastest McLaren road car to date.

It took Richard Mille’s casing department, led by Technical Director Julien Boillat, an unprecedented 2,800 hours spread over 18 months to perfect the lines.

Like the Speedtail on which its based, the watch’s lines mimic the form of a water droplet while bezel indentations evoke the bonnet openings, and pushers that recall the air outlets behind the front wheels.

“As well as taking inspiration from the teardrop shape of the Speedtail, we also faced the challenge of seamlessly combining existing Richard Mille cues with those of McLaren,” explains Boillat, adding, “The watch has one of the highest levels of finishing ever executed at Richard Mille.

There has been a lot of development with our anglers and polishers. The attention to detail is extreme, with mirror polished, plain and sanitised effects in different areas and the combined use of titanium and Carbon TPT. The case itself is made from 69 individual parts.”