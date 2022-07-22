Limit on single-use plastic bags make a positive impact among shoppers

The Dubai retailer confirms the positive and significant consumer interaction with the decision to reduce the use of plastic bags

Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 2:46 PM

Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of happiness and marketing department at Union Coop confirmed that consumers have interacted greatly and positively with the decision to limit single-use plastic bags since its implementation on July 1. Bastaki pointed out that majority of consumers are buying high-quality, environmentally friendly and multi-use bags from Union Coop, which eliminates the need to buy single-use plastic bags for the supermarket itself.

He pointed out that this interaction indicates the completion of the awareness operations carried out by Union Coop, in order to achieve the ultimate goal of this sustainable initiative, stressing that the cooperative continues to provide approved alternatives to single-use bags, calling for avoiding the use of plastic bags in general because of its damage to the environment, and choosing a sustainable lifestyle to help protect the environment and its diversity.

