Lighthouse Canton’s renewed collective energy unveiled in new brand

The global investment institution’s new brand highlights the firm’s renewed collective energy and purpose central to its vision and mission

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 12:05 PM

Global investment institution, Lighthouse Canton celebrated its new brand identity at a recent event in Dubai. The firm’s new brand highlights it’s renewed collective energy and purpose central to its vision and mission. Alongside the new brand, it has also launched its campaign ‘Innovative Investments. Empowering Growth’.

“Lighthouse Canton 1.0 was all about creating a sustainable global business. Our courage to go beyond conventions and constantly explore new possibilities has seen us grow over the years, and we have evolved as a team, culture, and organisation while navigating this ever-changing global landscape,” said Shilpi Chowdhary, group chief executive officer at Lighthouse Canton.

Lighthouse Canton set up their Middle East operations in Dubai in 2017 under the name Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC). The firm’s commitment to its clients in creating value through innovative investment solutions has seen it go from strength to strength and it now serves a strong client base of corporates, single family offices and U/HNW clients across the region.

The firm recently held a regional brand launch at the Capital Club Dubai on March 25, during which chief executive officer and managing director for Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC), Prashant Tandon commented, “Since its inception, Lighthouse Canton has always looked to create value through innovative investment solutions. The brand’s new identity and campaign only further reinforces our commitment to our vision. To us, this means always striving for better and looking for opportunities and possibilities to deliver intelligent investment solutions with delightful experiences.”

The event gathered a high-profile group of guests to celebrate the firm’s new branding and campaign, including senior representatives from some of the region’s most prominent family offices and institutions.

Lighthouse Canton has established ties both in the region as well as overseas. The firm is headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Dubai in DIFC and several locations across India. With the UAE and India recently signing a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), Lighthouse Canton is well placed with its global connections and strong ties to both localities. Through various initiatives, the firm is playing an active role in the UAE and India, facilitating investments and partnerships between investors as well as with local authorities.

Lighthouse Canton recently announced a partnership with Delhi based Nueva Capital, run by Ashish and Sohil Chand, to form LC Nueva Investment Partners. This partnership has launched the LC Nueva Alternative Investment Fund to invest in startups in India. While the fund provides Lighthouse Canton’s clients access to invest in startups, the team is also working closely with startup founders to provide them the right skills, guidance, management discipline, and structure to empower them through their entire business lifecycle.

It is also active in the biotech, pharmaceutical and life sciences research and development (R&D) space. Together with Ivanhoé Cambridge, a global real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (cdpq.com), and one of Canada’s leading institutional fund managers, Lighthouse Canton is co-invested in MN Park in Genome Valley — India’s largest privately owned portfolio of leased life sciences R&D office labs.

“For us, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is a strategic location. In bringing the vision of the firm to life, we are spearheading several initiatives that are both innovative and empowering. To do this, we have leveraged our capabilities across our global offices to facilitate relationships between the UAE and India. From working closely with both founders and investors to mobilise capital for purpose, through to setting up talent and knowledge exchanges for the biotech, pharma and life sciences research and development sectors; Lighthouse Canton is actively delivering on our vision,” said established senior private banking and single-family office veteran, Neil Cabral, Lighthouse Canton’s managing director and head of key clients.

Lighthouse Canton provides wealth and asset management services to regional and international investors from its offices in Singapore, Dubai and India. It’s asset management business invests on behalf of accredited investors, including private clients and some of the world's largest institutional investors, such as pension funds, sovereign funds, and insurance companies, to drive economic and sustainable impact. While the wealth management part of the business provides corporates, single family offices and U/HNW clients tailored execution, investing and advisory capabilities for their treasury, business and family office requirements.