Lifestyle Realty launches as Dubai’s premier off-plan resale specialist

Lifestyle Realty has branded itself as the leader in off-plan resale in the Dubai market, a largely untapped market segment but one with a lot of potential. Off-plan resale would be the selling projects which are sold out from developers and are still under construction. By tapping this niche market, Lifestyle Realty leaves the real estate market balancing between capitalising on investors who want to make a profitable resale deal within the time frame before completion and buyers looking to achieve the highest return on time of completion.

Mohit Jain, founder saw a demand for off-plan resale and an opportunity to specialise in it. "We realised that most agencies are either off-plan sales focused or completed, but very few give any attention to off-plan resales. This is where we step in to let clients get considerable returns from their investment," Jain said. He said that most investors pay a huge price and fail to gain the great off-plan resale opportunity, so Lifestyle Realty guides them on how to find and access this kind of potential.

Off-plan resales allow investors the opportunity to achieve maximum returns on investment, in some cases within a few months. For example, a two-bedroom apartment at Address The Bay, sold initially at Dh6.7 million, was sold back at Dh8.3 million, thus making the investor take home a gain of Dh1.7 million. This is a simple case of how off-plan resales can make one earn handsome returns ranging from 25% to 75 per cent.

Since its establishment, Lifestyle Realty has grown its unit to five specialized agents operating in partnership with administrative and marketing staff. The expansion is an indication of increased demand for off-plan resale services within the extremely competitive landscape of Dubai's real estate. The company specialises in this niche while providing first-class service to its clients. Lifestyle Realty also provides market trend value of houses going into the future. Their agents will work closely with clients to identify opportunities in these prime areas, such as Emaar Beachfront, Downtown Dubai, JBR, and Palm Jumeirah, so that the clients stay ahead of the profitable opportunity curve. Next, the plan for lifestyle in the near future would be covering off-plan resale transactions in Dubai, as that is the go-to agency. The growing number of team members, deep knowledge, and definitely a vision will lead the firm into this profitable segment of the Dubai real estate market.

