Lifenity International wins two awards at the ELETS Global Healthcare Summit and Awards 2023 Edition

A team of Lifenity Group is awarded the Outstanding Pathology Services at ELETS Global Healthcare Summit & Awards 2023

Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 4:00 PM

Lifenity International has proven its commitment to excellence in the healthcare industry by winning two prestigious awards at the ELETS Global Healthcare Summit & Awards 2023. The award ceremony was held on March 20. Vijay Dhawangale, founder and chairman at Lifenity Group shared valuable inputs on catering to the present and future healthcare infrastructure challenges.

Dhawangale received the award for ‘Leading Diagnostic Leader 2023’ for his contribution to the development and growth of the diagnostic industry. His vision, dedication, and leadership have been instrumental in the success of Lifenity Group, which has grown to become a global leader in healthcare.

The Group also bagged another award titled ‘Outstanding Pathology Services’ for excellence in pathology services. This award is a testament to the team’s commitment in providing accurate and timely diagnosis using the latest technologies and expertise.

The ELETS Global Healthcare Summit and Awards is one of the most prestigious healthcare events that recognise and felicitate the achievements of healthcare organisations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the healthcare industry. The event brings together top healthcare professionals, hospitals and healthcare solution providers from across the world.

Trusted by 1,000+ doctors and 250+ laboratories, Lifenity International has been at the forefront of providing innovative and comprehensive healthcare solutions to its clients. With a wide presence across the world, Lifenity International has collaborated with various companies and hospitals delivering quality services to all stakeholders.

Lifenity International is proud to have been recognised at the 2023 ELETS Global Healthcare Summit & Awards, and they remain committed to providing exceptional healthcare services to their clients and patients worldwide.