Life Pharmacy's extravagant one million worth gifts campaign awards daily winners with iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch 8

Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 1:46 PM

Life Pharmacy, the UAE's largest pharmacy network, is igniting a wave of enthusiasm with its highly anticipated, ‘1 Million Worth of Gifts’. This campaign showcases Life Pharmacy's commitment to excellence and rewards loyal customers with luxury prizes such as the latest iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch 8. The response has been extraordinary, with an overwhelming influx of customers since its launch. With 40 winners already celebrating their success, many more are eagerly awaiting their chance to win.

Life Pharmacy has added an enticing scratch and win component to the campaign, enhancing engagement and anticipation ensuring that everybody is a winner. Customers who participate by making a purchase of Dh100 or more at any Life Pharmacy store or online receive a mobile scratch card, revealing exclusive prizes or vouchers. This element of surprise adds excitement to the overall experience.

The winners have expressed sheer delight upon receiving these coveted prizes, and the excitement continues to grow as more daily winners are yet to be announced. Life Pharmacy urges all customers to participate and seize the chance to win the latest iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch 8.

Life Pharmacy ensures convenience for its customers with over 400 pharmacies located across the UAE. Online shopping is also available, providing a hassle-free experience. With 30-minute free delivery, customers have seamless access to a wide range of pharmaceuticals, supplements, vitamins, beauty essentials, and home healthcare solutions.

Don't miss out on Life Pharmacy's 1 Million Worth Gifts campaign. To learn more and participate, visit www.lifepharmacy.com, download the app or head to any Life Pharmacy store in the UAE.