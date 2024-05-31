Life Pharmacy's 7-day super sale gains overwhelming response!

Customers can take advantage of the biggest sale of the year until June 2, featuring exclusive offers across various categories, including Skin Care, Sun Care, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins & Nutrition, Mother & Baby, and Personal Care.

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:53 AM

Life Pharmacy, the largest pharmacy network in the UAE, is buzzing with activity as the highly anticipated Super Sale gets underway.

As Dubai gears up for the 3-Day Super Sale May edition, Life Pharmacy being the major participating retailer, offers the best deals on all wellness needs. Life Pharmacy has seen an overwhelming response to the 7-Day Super Sale with record-breaking footfalls in the last few days.

With increasing temperatures and scorching heat, sun care and skincare needs are rapidly rising. Life Pharmacy is offering the best brands with Buy 1 Get 1 deals to stock up and prepare yourself for the summer.

Customers can take advantage of the biggest sale of the year until June 2, featuring exclusive offers across various categories, including Skin Care, Sun Care, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins & Nutrition, Mother & Baby, and Personal Care.

This Shopping Fiesta promises unbeatable deals on top brands such as La Roche Posay, Vichy, Bioderma, Pharmaceris, Soskin, Sunshine Nutrition, Trister, and many more.