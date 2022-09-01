Life changing experience for patients suffering from joint pain with help of latest advanced robotic technology
Over the last few years there has been many advancements in the field of management of knee and hip joint pain with different types of surgical options available for patients looking for a surgery, one of them lately being the role of robots in the field of joint replacement, to create a further awareness & to understand these options better and simplify the choice & decision making we asked a few questions to one of India's Best Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr Santosh Shetty practicing in Mumbai with regards to the latest perspective in the types of surgical options available, the various robots & it's role in the field of joint replacement.
Having a holistic approach with more than 20 years of practice, Dr Shetty has been a pioneer in introducing safest technology over the years & has received multiple awards for his contributions in the field of management of Arthritis & Joint pain.
Over the years he has been successfully treating patients by offering the most advanced technology like computer assisted surgery and has now introduced World's Safest First Fully Automatic Robotic Arm Technology for Hip and Knee Joint Replacement in Mumbai. Dr Shetty is the founder of Robotic Knee Replacement Clinics across Mumbai in South Mumbai, Western Suburbs, Eastern Suburbs and Navi Mumbai with a vision to provide True Robotic Experience & Simplify Robotic Solutions for patients. He has introduced Latest Third Generation Advanced Fully Active Automatic Robotic Arm Technology "True Active Safest Robot" in his practice & is one of the first surgeons in Western Suburban Mumbai & one of the few surgeons in India to offer Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery with True Active Robot to patients looking for Submillimetre Accuracy, Precision & Zero Error.
He is also the World's First Surgeon to do a Robotic Cruciate Retaining (CR) Total Knee Replacement of Both Knee Joints in a single stage with Fully Active Third Generation Automatic Robotic Arm Technology (Cuvis) using the specially coated Opulent Gold Implants with Minimally Invasive Muscle Sparing Subvastus Technique and Bone Preserving Technique.
Dr Shetty has received multiple awards for his contributions in the field of management of Arthritis & Joint pain and is also the recipient of prestigious "Maharashtra Gaurav Award" for his exemplary contribution in the field of Robotic Joint Replacement.
What are the types of Robots Available for Knee Replacement in India?
When a Robotic Technology is used to assist the surgeon it is known as a Robotic Surgery. Types of Robots available are
Passive Robot: X-Ray based systems, only does a job of knee navigation & does not even help in preoperative planning.
Semi-Active Robot: CT image based systems with a haptic feedback arm, here the arm needs to be guided to the bone to take bone cuts. These Robots cannot do key steps like box cut, lug holes, re-cuts. They are to be done manually & risks human error.
Active Robot: CT image based system helps the surgeon perform a accurate pre-planning before the actual surgery is done, plans the actual size of implants, takes all the bony cuts & is automatic. Surgeon holds a remote to maneuver the robotic arm to make all cuts with utmost precision, submillimetre accuracy & safety.
Is robotic surgery really better than conventional manual knee replacement surgery?
Yes when compared robotic knee replacement is better & has advantages in terms of better implant positioning, precise surgical bone cuts, least human intervention, faster recovery & least hospital stay. It's minimally invasive nature also causes lesser tissue trauma, less blood loss & faster recovery.
What are the types of implants & how long do they last?
The implants commonly used are made of Cobalt Chromium (COCr) and they last for almost 15 to 20 years. Specially Coated Zirconium Implants or the latest Titanium Niobium Nitride coated Gold Implants also called as the "Gold Knee" can last upto 30 years. Most of the younger patients or ones with metal allergies can prefer these coated implants a “Ray of Hope” for young and active patients, who need long term survivorship and uber performance.
Are all the robots for knee replacement same?
No, all robots are not the same & infact most are passive and risk human error, only the latest advanced Third Generation Active Robot with Fully Automatic Robotic Arm is autonomous in complete sense with Zero error & loads of safety features.
What are the benefits of Active Robot?
The benefits are :-
Preplanning- Accurate customized pre-planning & perfect size of implants known before the actual surgery by help of a CT scan results in lesser actual surgical time which reduces the time of anaesthesia and it's complications.
Precision, Perfection & Alignment
Accuracy- Submillimeter Accuracy
Painless Surgery - Due to minimally invasive and burring technology
Zero Human Error due to minimal Human Interference
Faster Surgery & Recovery- Early walking & Early Discharge
Safest Surgery- Reduced time of Anaesthesia
Less of Blood loss
Longevity of Implants, Long Term Good Results - Due to precise & accurate placement of implants
What is your experience with the Robotic Technology?
It is a revolutionary technology & a boon to all patients of all age, even those with high risk & of age more than 90 yrs. Robotic Replacement can be life saving too as it reduces the risk of fat embolism and is the safest available technology. Patients who have undergone Robotic Replacement have expressed that it is has been a life changing experience.