Liberty Computer Systems expands presence with new branch office in Sharjah

The expansion marks another milestone in the company's journey since its inception in 2009

Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 3:16 PM

Liberty Computer Systems, leading IT solutions and security provider, has recently announced the opening of its new branch office in Sharjah. Located in a prime area, the branch boasts a spacious showroom and office space, covering an impressive total area of over 2,000 sqft. This expansion marks another milestone in the company's journey since its inception in 2009.

Liberty Computer Systems was established with a vision to excel in the field of IT solutions and security. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation as a prominent player in this segment, delivering top-notch services to clients across various industries. With a team of more than 50 dedicated staff members specialising in structured cabling systems, CCTV installation, and other project work, Liberty has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-quality solutions.

Having successfully completed numerous projects to date, Liberty currently has over 100 ongoing projects in Sharjah alone. The company holds a remarkable record of installing more than 2,000 CCTV cameras in a single month, a testament to its expertise and efficiency. Additionally, Liberty is registered with the Sharjah Police, further enhancing its credibility and ensuring compliance with local regulations.

Liberty Computer Systems is not limited to IT support in Dubai but also offers comprehensive villa and home automation solutions, catering to the needs of residents in Dubai. This diversification has allowed Liberty to expand its market reach and meet the evolving demands of its customers.

The inauguration of the new branch office in Sharjah was officiated by Hasan Ali, CEO at Liberty Computer Systems. Speaking at the event, Ali expressed his excitement about the expansion and emphasised the company's commitment to providing exceptional services to its clients. He stated, "The opening of this new branch is a significant milestone for Liberty. We are proud to bring our expertise closer to the people of Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. With our dedicated team and advanced solutions, we aim to exceed our customers' expectations."

The new branch office will be led by Saifuddin, branch manager, who emphasised that the company's focus would now shift toward Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. He further mentioned that the existing branch in Sharjah's Rolla area will be closed from the beginning of July, consolidating operations at the new location.

Liberty Computer Systems is a well-established player in the UAE's IT solutions and security industry. With its latest expansion, the company reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and exceptional customer service. As Liberty continues to grow and innovate, it aims to remain at the forefront of the industry, providing reliable and secure solutions to businesses and individuals across the region.

For more information, please visit Liberty Computer Systems' official website: www.libertyuae.com.