Liberty Computer Systems expands presence with new branch office in Sharjah

Key herbs in Ayurvedic medicine: Exploring powerful herbs used in Body Revival for healing many diseases
Based on a 5,000-year-old traditional Indian medicinal science, Body Revival exemplifies the wisdom of traditional medicine
Liberty Computer Systems, leading IT solutions and security provider, has recently announced the opening of its new branch office in Sharjah. Located in a prime area, the branch boasts a spacious showroom and office space, covering an impressive total area of over 2,000 sqft. This expansion marks another milestone in the company's journey since its inception in 2009.
Liberty Computer Systems was established with a vision to excel in the field of IT solutions and security. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation as a prominent player in this segment, delivering top-notch services to clients across various industries. With a team of more than 50 dedicated staff members specialising in structured cabling systems, CCTV installation, and other project work, Liberty has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-quality solutions.
Having successfully completed numerous projects to date, Liberty currently has over 100 ongoing projects in Sharjah alone. The company holds a remarkable record of installing more than 2,000 CCTV cameras in a single month, a testament to its expertise and efficiency. Additionally, Liberty is registered with the Sharjah Police, further enhancing its credibility and ensuring compliance with local regulations.
Liberty Computer Systems is not limited to IT support in Dubai but also offers comprehensive villa and home automation solutions, catering to the needs of residents in Dubai. This diversification has allowed Liberty to expand its market reach and meet the evolving demands of its customers.
The inauguration of the new branch office in Sharjah was officiated by Hasan Ali, CEO at Liberty Computer Systems. Speaking at the event, Ali expressed his excitement about the expansion and emphasised the company's commitment to providing exceptional services to its clients. He stated, "The opening of this new branch is a significant milestone for Liberty. We are proud to bring our expertise closer to the people of Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. With our dedicated team and advanced solutions, we aim to exceed our customers' expectations."
The new branch office will be led by Saifuddin, branch manager, who emphasised that the company's focus would now shift toward Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. He further mentioned that the existing branch in Sharjah's Rolla area will be closed from the beginning of July, consolidating operations at the new location.
Liberty Computer Systems is a well-established player in the UAE's IT solutions and security industry. With its latest expansion, the company reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and exceptional customer service. As Liberty continues to grow and innovate, it aims to remain at the forefront of the industry, providing reliable and secure solutions to businesses and individuals across the region.
For more information, please visit Liberty Computer Systems' official website: www.libertyuae.com.
Based on a 5,000-year-old traditional Indian medicinal science, Body Revival exemplifies the wisdom of traditional medicine
UPSCALE's journey is nothing short of a success story
The British healthcare leader now offers unrivalled precision and quick recovery times for complex orthopaedic patients in the UAE using the ROSA (Robotic Surgical Assistant) technology
The envisioned partnership holds the promise of a brighter future for communities across India, as it combines UNOPS' extensive experience in project management and Dr Rizvi's visionary leadership in driving social change
On June 20 Rachel Kidwell, founder of innovative property technology platform TCPinpoint hosted an intensive Masterclass on digital transformation in Dubai at the Ritz Carlton, DIFC.
Developing countries will require $2trn each year by 2030 to reduce emissions and protect their economies against climate change
Stephan Morgenstern Foundation is paving the way for a brighter and healthier future for children
Dr Bu Abdullah, an eminent figure from the UAE, has played a vital role in fostering strong ties between the UAE and India