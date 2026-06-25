LexisNexis introduces trusted legal AI for the Middle East, powered by regional legal intelligence

LexisNexis, a global leader in legal intelligence and AI solutions, has announced a significant expansion of its commitment to the Middle East and wider GCC. The move reinforces the company’s position as the region's most trusted partner for legal professionals navigating an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving landscape. The announcement underscores a multi-million-dollar investment spanning technology, content localisation, product development and long-term operational presence across the region.

Following more than a decade of investment in the region, LexisNexis has developed one of the Middle East's most comprehensive legal intelligence framework based on authoritative legal content, advanced technology and deep legal expertise. This foundation underpins Lexis+ with Protégé, LexisNexis' legal AI platform, which is being extended and fully localised for the Middle East, combining advanced AI capabilities with authoritative regional legal content, practical guidance and workflows designed specifically for the region's legal practitioners. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, the solution is grounded in trusted legal sources and developed to support real-world legal work across regional jurisdictions.

As legal and regulatory complexity grows, AI is expected to transform legal workflows over the next three to five years, enabling lawyers to spend less time on routine tasks and more time delivering strategic advice and complex legal analysis.

Sharing his views, Eric Bonnet-Maes, president CEMEA, LexisNexis said: "As the Middle East accelerates its AI and digital transformation ambitions, the legal sector has a unique opportunity to embrace innovation while upholding the highest standards of trust, compliance and professional responsibility. At LexisNexis, we are committed to providing legal professionals with AI solutions that are secure, transparent and grounded in authoritative regional content, helping shape a more efficient, informed and future-ready legal ecosystem across the region."

The platform has already earned strong adoption and positive client feedback globally and is now being extended and fully localised for the Middle East for the first time. The announcement comes as governments and businesses across the region continue to accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption.

Championing the AI journey for the company in the MENA region, Lara Salem, head of content strategy, LexisNexis Middle East said: "The future of legal AI in the Middle East will be defined by trust. At LexisNexis, we are combining authoritative regional legal content, deep legal expertise and advanced AI capabilities to help legal professionals leverage AI confidently, responsibly and in the language, they use every day. With more than a decade of investment in the region, we are committed to shaping a legal ecosystem where innovation enhances productivity while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, security and professional integrity."

As regulatory frameworks continue to evolve alongside AI innovation, LexisNexis believes collaboration between technology providers, legal professionals and policymakers will be essential to ensuring responsible adoption. The company continues to work closely with lawyers, legal experts and industry stakeholders across the region to ensure its solutions remain aligned with evolving regulatory expectations and professional standards. LexisNexis’ approach also aligns closely with the region's broader ambitions around digital transformation, innovation and modernization. The company has worked extensively to curate and structure legal content across key jurisdictions, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, creating a foundation capable of supporting the next generation of legal technology.

Central to LexisNexis' regional strategy is its ‘Preach and Teach’, approach, which combines technology adoption with education and awareness to help legal professionals embrace AI responsibly and confidently. The company is helping build a strong foundation for the future of legal technology while supporting the region's broader ambitions around digital transformation and innovation.

As the legal profession enters a new era of AI-driven transformation, LexisNexis remains committed to advancing trusted legal innovation across the Middle East. Through continued investment in technology, localization and authoritative legal content, the company is helping build a future-ready legal ecosystem where professionals can benefit from AI solutions that combine global innovation with deep regional expertise and trusted legal intelligence.

LexisNexis is also inviting legal and business professionals to join the AI Insider Programme — a curated initiative designed to build practical AI fluency across the region and provide early access to insights on Lexis+ with Protégé ahead of its full regional launch.

Join the AI Insider Programme: info.lexis.ae/ai-insider-programme-ln/ and learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé: lexisnexis.com/en-ae/products/lexis-plus-protege