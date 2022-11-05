Lewis Hamilton’s Neat Burger to launch in Dubai Mall

The planet-friendly restaurant opened in the food court of the iconic Dubai Mall on November 3 and will also be available across the UAE with more locations to be opened soon.

Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:59 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 11:24 AM

Neat Burger has partnered with Baker Street Hospitality to launch a 100 per cent plant-based chain in the UAE. The planet-friendly restaurant opened in the food court of the iconic Dubai Mall on November 3 and will also be available across the UAE with more locations to be opened soon.

Leading this mission is Lewis Hamilton, co-founder, seven-time FIA Formula One world champion, and Leonardo Di Caprio, investor.

Neat Burger’s game-changing menu is ethically sourced and is dairy, egg, allergen and GMO-free and offers gluten-free substitutes. Plus, its creative and colourful packaging is recyclable, renewable and made entirely using plant-based materials.

Highlights include the Neat Burger (Dh42), the Chick’n Burger (Dh34) and Smash Daddy. Tempting sides include Tater Tots (Dh18), Chick’n Nuggs (Dh26) and Fries (Dh19). )

Talking about it, Hamilton said: “We created Neat Burger to make plant-based eating more accessible to everyone, whether you eat plant-based all the time or just want to add it to your diet now and again. The response to Neat Burger since we opened has been incredible. I’m proud of the boundaries we have been able to push in this space and the expansion plans are really exciting.”