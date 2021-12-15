Levon Movsessian Is Inspiring Millions Through his Insightful Podcasts
Dubai
Money is something that can never be made by trading your time. There is a common saying that if you cannot find a way to make money while you sleep, you will probably end up slogging until your last breath. Well, as cliché as it may sound, it is a fact. Investing your money is the smart way to make it grow, but it has to be through a proven method. Obviously, investments have risks, but nothing can be gained without moving out of your comfort zone. This is where you need professional guidance or consultation, and Levon Movsessian is a leader in this space. Movsessian is an entrepreneur and cryptocurrency expert who guides people as an advisor through his consultation firm and podcast.
Movsessian was born to Armenian immigrant parents who moved to Canada to escape war in Lebanon. His father, an entrepreneur, and mother, a painter, instilled a strong work ethic and integrity in him that shaped his career. With a love for wildlife conservation, Movsessian started his career working in a reptile zoo while also exploring the world of business under his father's tutelage. He soon realized his passion for business and natural entrepreneurial skills. To achieve his goals, Movsessian learned how to run a jewelry company under the expert guidance of his father. The job helped him learn the ins and outs of sales and marketing, which helped him scale up his career in the future.
With the profound experience he earned as a salesman, Movsessian moved on to start his independent venture as a real estate agent. There he discovered a profitable channel of investment and started achieving his financial goals. He even founded a company, LM Realty, to help others find lucrative investment channels. This venture eventually piqued his interest to explore more investment opportunities, and he came to learn about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.
When Movsessian ventured into the crypto market, it was not as popular among investors and entrepreneurs as it is today. He realized the future potential of the market and started investing in it. He opened a crypto consultation firm, Quantum Block, to help others enter the financial market and grow their wealth. Initially, it was difficult for him to make people understand the value of digital currency. With no testimony to show as proof of growth, his journey became even more challenging. Things started to change as he began reaping the returns of his investment. Movsessian is the first person to buy a Rolls Royce in exchange for Bitcoin. With this kind of achievement, he was able to set an example for others to follow in his footsteps.
Currently, Movsessian is motivating others to invest in the crypto market while also boosting the digital currency platform with a new stream of investments. He has also started a podcast where he educates people on different forms of business and investment, with a particular focus on blockchain and crypto. His idea behind the podcast is to liberate the average person from the daily struggle for survival and move to a better source of investment to multiply wealth. He guides listeners through several topics like Bitcoin, crypto, the jewelry business, and even supports wildlife conservation.
His podcast is gaining popularity across digital platforms. With Movsessian as the host interviewing the prominent figures in the business and crypto world, this insightful initiative is helping people find a better source of earning to improve their lives.