Levidian and Kanoo Energy join forces on critical Middle East decarbonisation projects

Kanoo Energy and Levidian announces a new partnership to drive forward decarbonisation projects.
British climate technology firm, Levidian, and Kanoo Energy, a part of Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Company in Saudi Arabia and The Kanoo Group in the UAE, have announced a new partnership to drive forward decarbonisation projects across the Middle East.
The collaboration agreement, signed at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) this week, will see the two companies collaborate to jointly explore and execute projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. Kanoo will also work as Levidian’s dedicated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partner within the region.
Levidian’s patented LOOP system has been designed to capture carbon from methane before it is burned, providing heavy emitters and hard-to-abate industries a route to both decarbonise gas and generate new revenue streams from the production of clean hydrogen and high-quality graphene.
The graphene produced can be used to drive process efficiencies and enhance the intrinsic characteristics of products in major global industries such as steel, batteries and petrochemicals. The hydrogen can be produced at varying levels of purity to be injected into the gas grid, used as a lower-carbon fuel for on-site energy generation or as pure hydrogen suitable for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (EVs).
Ali Abdulla Kanoo, president of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, commented: “Our latest strategic collaboration with Levidian reflects our commitment to our region’s goal of decarbonisation and net-zero goals. The innovative technology offered by Levidian and the expertise of Kanoo Energy in the region will be a game changer in steering the region towards a green future.”
Levidian and Kanoo Energy are already working with ADNOC to deploy a LOOP at its Habshan Gas Processing Plant in Abu Dhabi. Levidian has also signed an agreement with Tadweer to commission a first-of-its-kind pilot project at a landfill site in Abu Dhabi by the end of 2024.
John Hartley, CEO of Levidian, said: “We are on a mission to help the world’s most carbon-intensive businesses to make the transition to net zero and are delighted to be joining forces with Kanoo as we work to make that a reality.