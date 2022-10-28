Levelling the corporate landscape

Teenagers from Dubai are creating new opportunities for young adults with autism

Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 3:31 PM

Dubai high school students Avi Srivastava and Mukund Chopra have built a training and recruitment organisation that is offering real-world solutions to over 340 people with autism and other cognitive differences in the Gulf and beyond.

As long-time friends studying at DPS Dubai and Emirates International, the young students launched ‘The Spectrum Mill’ in 2020 to bridge the employment gap that unfairly punishes people with autism for not being able to relay their skills in the same fashion. While most recruitment agencies that advocate for cognitive disabilities only facilitate employment, they went a step further by building an AI-powered platform to upskill users before matching them with the right employers that can accommodate their unique needs.

Srivastava says: “We found a common goal in wanting to combine our skills to tackle employment rate differences at its roots.”

Working closely with advisors and leaders on the autism spectrum, The Spectrum Mill has partnered up with 24 organisations today, many of whom are looking to employ from their user base. It has received access to over 80,000 unique training courses that they’re sorting from and editing to cater to their users. The team of students has people with autism at the core of its advisory board and is funding all operations through the multiple grants it has received. These include independent investments at business competitions and charity events at Expo 2020 Dubai, and a monthly non-profit grant awarded by Google.

The Spectrum Mill team is simultaneously involved in researching the causes for neurodiversity and autism diagnosis discrepancies in the UAE under the supervision of the Ministry of Community Development. The founders have also been independently studying different facets of autism. The young team hopes to make a lasting impact on the Gulf’s employment diversity.

Edited excerpts from the Khaleej Times interview:

What inspired you to begin?

We both had experiences engaging with friends on the autism spectrum and volunteering at autism centres prior to coming up with the idea, but what really set us going was finding out about the dismal employment statistics. It’s easy to feel removed from problems we don’t know about but this one was hard to ignore because we had a personal connection to it that was only amplified when we realised its actual scale. I like to think we were perfect partners anyway because of how different our interest structures are and how well we complement each other. We talked it over before taking to the drawing board in Mukund’s bedroom and the rest is history.

How are you getting employers on board?

We were actually genuinely surprised to learn there are many altruistic employers today that are willing to invest in the neurodiverse through us just because they believe in the cause. Some of the primary ways we’re incentivising companies in general is by explaining how we can help them file CSR reports, raise their corporate inclusivity scores, and provide highly talented individuals that we verify before recruiting for them. It helps that we’re trying to cater our course plans for the jobs we already have advanced demand for.

What are the two major takeaways from your time working on the project?

1. Listening to real people is really half the work. So many of our greatest leaps in progress come when we tune our ideas and features after pitching them to advisors that identity with the neurodiverse community.

2. Luck favours the proactive. It’d be unfair to take credit for all the pieces in our journey coming together, but we think it’s important for organisations to understand that taking educated risks and actively networking with people that share the vision is crucial early on, especially with social work.

Tell us more about your vision?

At the heart of our mission is to help all employers eventually acknowledge not only that the neurodiverse are just as competent, but also that hiring them can be a better choice because they can provide consumer insight into the lives of a growing neurodiverse population. We hope to make the transition as seamless as possible for everyone.

Any tips for other students looking to get into social entrepreneurship?

1. Your age grants you a novelty factor. Use it. People are fascinated with student entrepreneurs that are passionate about and well-read on the niche they’re tackling because it’s refreshing (and potentially inspiring), and this is always something worth highlighting in your pitches.

2. There is an ocean of students just like you looking for opportunities to learn and grow that are relatively uncatered to by mainstream organisations. If you can develop an incentive structure that benefits them first, you can make good use of their developing skill sets.

3. Start by actively reaching out to charities and other social organisations in your niche. They’re often more open to collaborating and if nothing else, will give you an insight into their operations and valuable advice that may help circumvent roadblocks in the future.