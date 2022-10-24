Leveling the corporate landscape

These Dubai students are catalysing new opportunities for the neurodiverse

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 10:30 AM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 10:35 AM

Dubai high school students Avi Srivastava and Mukund Chopra have built a training and recruitment agency that’s offering real-world solutions to over 340 people with autism and other cognitive differences in the Gulf and beyond today.

As students and longtime friends at DPS Dubai and Emirates International, the young men launched The Spectrum Mill in 2020 to bridge the employment gap that unfairly punishes people with autism for not being able to relay their skills in the same fashion. While most recruitment agencies that advocate cognitive disabilities only facilitate employment, they went a step further by building a platform with Bahwan CyberTek to selectively upskill their users first.

“We found a common goal in wanting to combine our different skillsets to tackle the employment rate discrepancy at its roots”, said Srivastava.

Today, The Spectrum Mill has partnered up with 24 organisations, many of whom are looking to employ from their user base, and has received access to over 80,000 unique training courses that they’re sorting from and editing to cater to their users. Their team of students is funding their operations through the multiple grants it has received from independent investors, including one from Google.

The team hopes to make a lasting impact on the Gulf’s employment diversity.

Excerpts of the interview are below.

What inspired you to begin?

We both had experiences engaging with friends on the spectrum and volunteering at autism centres prior to coming up with the idea, but what really set us going was looking at the dismal employment statistics. It’s easy to feel removed from problems we don’t know about, but this one was hard to ignore because we had a personal connection to it that was only amplified when we realised its actual scale. I like to think we were perfect partners anyway because of how different our interest structures are and how well we compliment each other. We talked it over before going to the drawing board in Chopra’s bedroom and the rest is history.

How are you getting employers on board?

We were actually genuinely surprised to learn there are many altruistic employers today that are willing to invest in the neurodiverse through us purely because they believe in the cause. Some of the primary ways we’re incentivising companies in general is by explaining how we can help them file CSR reports, raise their corporate inclusivity scores, and provide highly talented individuals that we verify before recruiting for them. It helps that we’re trying to cater our course plans for the jobs we already have advance demand for.

Two major takeaways from your time working on the project.

1.Listening to real people is really half the work. So many of our greatest leaps in progress come when we tune our ideas and features after pitching them to advisors that identity with the neurodiverse community,

2.Luck favors the proactive. It’d be unfair to take credit for all the pieces in our journey coming together, but we think it’s important for organisations to understand that taking educated risks and actively networking with people that share the vision is crucial early on, especially with social work.

Tell us more about your vision.

At the heart of our mission is to help all employers eventually acknowledge not only that the neurodiverse are just as competent, but also that hiring them can be a better choice because they can provide consumer insight into the lives of a growing neurodiverse population. We hope to make the transition as seamless as possible for everyone.

Any tips for other students looking to get into social entrepreneurship?

A.Your age grants you a novelty factor. Use it. People are fascinated with student entrepreneurs that are passionate about and well-read on the niche they’re tackling because it’s refreshing (and potentially inspiring), and this is something worth highlighting in your pitches.

B.There is an ocean of students just like you looking for opportunities to learn and grow that are relatively uncatered to by mainstream organisations. If you can develop an incentive structure that benefits them first, you can make good use of their developing skillsets.

C.Don’t ever hesitate to reach out to charities and other social organisations in your niche. They’re often more open to collaborating and if nothing else, will give you an insight into their operations and valuable advice that may help circumvent roadblocks in the future.