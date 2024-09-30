LETOILE opens flagship beauty store in Dubai Festival City Mall

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:03 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:34 PM

LETOILE, a renowned international omni-channel beauty retailer, has marked a major milestone with the opening of one of its largest flagship stores in the UAE at Dubai Festival City Mall. Spanning over 1,800 sq m, the store offers the most extensive range of fragrances, niche perfumes, makeup, skincare, haircare, and more, sourced from leading beauty markets like France, Italy, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Japan, and beyond.

With 30 years of industry expertise, LETOILE boasts more than 1,000 stores worldwide, offering over 1,000 premium brands, including 200 new and exclusive to the GCC market. Iconic names such as Chanel, Lancome, Saint Laurent, Hind al Oud, and Shiseido feature alongside unique newcomers like Antonio Maretti, AKRO, and Dolce Milk.

LETOILE’s flagship store is designed to enhance the customer experience with personalized consultations from internationally trained beauty experts, make-up masterclasses, skincare diagnostics, and curated workshops. Additionally, the in-store café allows visitors to relax while enjoying the premium services. "We are excited to bring this exceptional experience to our customers in the UAE and have plans to expand further into key locations such as Riyadh, Doha, and Abu Dhabi," said Arseny Volodin, CEO of LETOILE Gulf. With its commitment to luxury, variety, and exceptional service, LETOILE continues to revolutionise the beauty retail industry across the region.

LETOILE’s e-commerce omni channel platform is available at letoile.ae and letoile.qa and apps (iOS and Android).