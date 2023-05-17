LETO: A brand that preserves family memories in sculpture
LETO is a brand that creates hand-sculpted compositions and moulds that preserve the memories of family moments.
At the brand's heart lies a commitment to honouring timeless traditions and the continuity of family heritage. The LETO sculptures are not just exquisite works of art but also a testament to the lasting legacy of the families who have entrusted them with their stories.
Founded by the visionary trio of Pochitaeva Irina, Tatiana Del Deo, and Liliya Selezneva, LETO's mission is to keep family history alive. These brilliant women were united by the idea to create unique products that reflect their love for art and traditional family values instilled into them since childhood. The LETO sculptural compositions are a reflection of these values.
Creating a symbol that absorbs all emotions and the thrill of the moment when a family's heirs are born. By preserving these moments in memory and talking about them to future generations, families keep the link between parents and children and strengthen respect towards their ancestors. Following these traditions helps family members find a sense of stability and fills them with warmth for many years to come. The LETO memorial preserves everything that will stay in the memory of generations.
LETO miniatures offer a wide range of unique hand-sculpted compositions and moulds that are perfect for families with children of any age, especially newborns. These figurines are a beautiful way to preserve memories of these special moments and create lasting family antiques. The high quality and personalisation of LETO products ensure that each piece is a one-of-a-kind object that holds strong emotions and value. While the delicate casting process takes a little over a minute, professional sculptors dedicate several months to create each individual finished composition by hand. Each miniature is crafted with the utmost precision - conveying every unique line on the newborn's feet creating three-dimensional mementoes that only nature can boast the same kind of precision. Such detailed models become moments frozen in time to reflect on for generations to come.
The crafting process of LETO keepsakes starts with a personalized in-person visit to prepare the moulds and documentation of your sculptures. The company uses only organic materials, ensuring a safe process for your most precious little ones. After the moulds are made during this visit which is usually around a half hour, the moulds are brought to the workshop for further development into plaster samples. The final pieces are beautifully composed in elegant materials of your choice - rainbow glass polymer, noble bronze, silver, or crystal glass. These distinctive family keepsakes become cherished heirlooms and works of art for you and generations to come.
LETO is looking forward to presenting its brand in the new market. The brand's accomplishments include creating a unique product that reflects family traditions and values, preserving memories of special moments, and providing a one-of-a-kind personalised service. The company emphasisw on ancestral heritage and continuity of generations is reflected in each unique sculpture creating a forever keepsake. Let LETO help you preserve your family's history in a beautiful and meaningful way.
To find out more about LETO and its unique hand-sculpted compositions and moulds, please visit https://en.byleto.com and follow their journey on Instagram @by_leto.