Leonardo’s Cyber Game Award Ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai

Hussam Al Hamadi and Ms Noura Al Nuaimi, Khalifa University, with Dr Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, the UAE Government’s Head of Cyber Security, and Tommaso Profeta, Managing Director of Leonardo’s Cyber Security Division

A cyber game with the participation of security professionals and students from the two countries provided the opportunity to discuss on cyber security challenges for critical national infrastructure and the importance of training and education

Leonardo celebrated the Cyber Game Award on Italy Pavilion’s stage at Expo 2020 Dubai today, fostering awareness of the importance of systemic approach and training to face security issues. The Cyber Game was a practical challenge that involved cyber security professionals spanning Italian and Emirati national strategic infrastructure companies, in addition to universities and research sector representatives.

Under the patronage of the UAE Cyber Security Council, the event was also an occasion to discuss the challenges of cyberspace with prestigious experts including Dr Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, head of cyber security at UAE Government and Dr Marwan Alzarouni, director of information services department at Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), Prof Roberto Baldoni, general director at Italian National Cybersecurity Agency, as well as Tommaso Profeta, managing director of Leonardo’s cyber security division.

Profeta, said: “Although necessary, procedures and cutting-edge technologies are not sufficient to ensure cyber security, the human element is fundamental and the continuous training of all the actors involved in national security is essential to recognise and face the risks. This is why Leonardo has developed dedicated platforms to train security operators and test digital infrastructures.”

“Leonardo will soon inaugurate its cyber and security academy, a high-level training center on security issues that will capitalise on the company's distinctive ability to operate in the main critical civil and military domains,” Profeta added.

Al-Kuwaiti, said: “We are pleased to be the official patron of Leonardo’s Cyber Game Award ceremony at Expo 2020 Dubai. Training and international collaboration are both key to the cyber resilience of countries and strategic infrastructure. Our partnerships with global security companies like Leonardo, as well as with universities and the research sector all reinforce our commitment in keeping the UAE safe from cybercrime.”

Baldoni, said: “The digital transformation is bringing new cyber threats, which are becoming more ubiquitous and pervasive, targeting both individuals and organisations worldwide. In order to prevent, mitigate and respond to these threats quickly, skilled workforce and international cooperation are fundamental, and that’s why I really welcome today’s initiative. Leonardo’s Cyber Game, run by very distinguished partners from UAE and Italy, is exactly at the center of this process. Students involvement is key as well to create a new generation of people able to cope with the threats we have in front of us.”

Dr Carlo Loveri and Khawla Al Hammadi, Emirates Steel, with Dr Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, the UAE Government’s Head of Cyber Security, and Tommaso Profeta, Managing Director of Leonardo’s Cyber Security Division

At the heart of the event was the experience of a Cyber Game, organised and managed by Leonardo, the global technology company trusted partner of institutions and companies for the security of digital ecosystems and the resilience of strategic assets.

Using Leonardo’s cyber range platform that virtually reproduced a strategic industrial IT network, cyber security operators and students were challenged to defend from a simulated cyber-attack. The four defendant teams involved experts from: Emirates Steel and the Emirates Nuclear Energy (ENEC); the Italian company Maire Tecnimont; Emirati universities Khalifa University and United Arab Emirates University; and TeamItaly – the Italian CyberDefender team of the National Inter university Consortium for Informatics (CINI).

The game offered Italian and Emirati stakeholders the opportunity to learn, confront and share knowledge in the cyber security, fast becoming of paramount importance for countries and citizens all around the world.

Leonardo’s cyber range system has already been chosen by the Qatar Computing Research Institute for the training of cyber security operators and to assess the resilience of digital infrastructure against potential cyber-attacks.

Leonardo’s technologies have been present in the Emirates for over 50 years and the company continues to work via its local branch in Abu Dhabi – with the UAE government, armed forces and partners. Leonardo high-tech platforms in the UAE include more than 100 helicopters, training aircraft, naval systems, secure communications applications, and space technologies.