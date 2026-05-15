Lemnisk appoints banking veteran Suvo Sarkar as strategic advisor

Lemnisk, an enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider, has appointed Suvo Sarkar as a strategic advisor, a move aimed at strengthening its capabilities in data-driven customer engagement and emerging AI-led solutions.

Sarkar brings close to four decades of experience in retail banking, wealth management, and digital transformation across Asia and the Middle East. He is currently the founder and CEO of 3D Advisory, a firm focused on digitisation, data, and design-led strategy. He previously spent over a decade at Emirates NBD, where he served as senior executive vice president and group head of retail banking and wealth management, contributing to the bank’s digital initiatives.

At Emirates NBD, Sarkar was involved in the development of Liv, a digital banking platform in the Middle East, as part of broader efforts to expand digital customer engagement. He also currently serves as a senior advisor to McKinsey & Company and an executive advisor to Mastercard.

According to the company, Sarkar’s appointment comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly investing in AI-enabled platforms to manage and activate customer data in real time. Lemnisk has been working on integrating what it describes as “agentic AI” capabilities into its platform to enable more automated and adaptive customer engagement processes.

Commenting on the development, Subra Krishnan, CEO of Lemnisk, said: "Sarkar’s experience in leading large-scale digital transformations would provide strategic inputs as the company expands its AI-led offerings. Sarkar noted that organisations are moving beyond traditional automation towards more autonomous, data-driven decision-making systems, particularly in sectors such as financial services."

Industry observers point out that the appointment reflects a broader trend of convergence between financial services expertise and enterprise AI platforms, as companies look to operationalise customer data more effectively across channels.

Sarkar is also known for hosting the “Money Majlis” podcast and has received industry recognition, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from Retail Banker International in 2020.

Founded in Bengaluru, Lemnisk operates across multiple global markets, including Singapore, Dubai, and Boston. The company provides infrastructure for customer data management and real-time marketing, with deployment options spanning on-premise and cloud environments. It is backed by investors such as Bajaj Financial Securities, Bharti Airtel, Artha Venture Fund, growX Ventures, and LogX Ventures.