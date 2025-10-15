Legendary hitmaker Timbaland set to electrify Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena this November

Coca-Cola Arena is set to welcome one of the most influential names in modern music, Timbaland, on Friday, November 28, 2025. The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning producer, rapper, and songwriter will make his Coca-Cola Arena debut with a high-energy live show and an unforgettable night of music at Dubai’s home of live entertainment.

A true pioneer, Timbaland first rose to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s, redefining the sound of hip-hop and pop with his genre-shaping beats and iconic collaborations with Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado.

With more top ten hits than Elvis Presley and the Beatles, Timbaland has been dubbed the “Emperor of Sound” and was ranked #3 on Billboard’s list of the 50 Greatest Producers of the 21st Century. Across his career, he has earned 18 Grammy nominations, 4 Grammy wins, and more than 200 ASCAP Music Awards, establishing his reputation as one of the most important producers in music history.

His lasting impact can be heard across countless hits from some of the most successful and legendary artists in the world. From Jay Z’s “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” and “Big Pimpin,” to Justin Timberlake’s “Sexy Back”. That influence continued with Aaliyah’s “One In A Million,” Missy Elliott’s anthems “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On” and even One Republic’s breakthrough “Apologize”.

Timbaland’s credits have established him as one of the most iconic producers in the last 30 years. Fans in Dubai can expect an unforgettable night as Timbaland brings his greatest hits to the stage, including anthems such as “The Way I Are” and “Give It to Me”. "Dubai has always shown me so much love, and I’m excited to perform at Coca- Cola Arena," said Timbaland. "This show is about celebrating the hits and the incredible collaborations I’ve been able to share with fans through my music." Adding to the excitement, the unmissable concert will feature a special performance by his son, Demetrius, who will DJ and perform alongside his legendary father in a rare multi-generational collaboration.

Stay tuned for a special guest announcement joining the line-up, bringing even more star power and epic vibes to the concert.

Tickets

Tickets for Timbaland on 28 November 2025 at Coca-Cola Arena are now available at coca-cola-arena.com. Fans are encouraged to book early to secure their spot for this unmissable night of music.

Ticket prices:

Fan Pit – Dh595

Diamond – Dh595

Platinum – Dh495

Gold – Dh395

Floor Standing – Dh295

Silver – Dh295

Bronze – Dh195

