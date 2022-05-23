Legally the best

With almost a decade of experience as a criminal attorney, Katayoon Rahimian's vision, strength, and generosity have culminated in an impressive list of satisfied clients

Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 9:59 AM Last updated: Mon 23 May 2022, 10:01 AM

Katayoon Rahimian has earned a respectable reputation among the law fraternity in Dubai. Starting her professional journey as a criminal lawyer in 2012, Rahimian's career kicked off as she got an opportunity to work with one of the prestigious law firms in the UAE. Hailing from Iran, Rahimian lost her father when she was 10. She and her two brothers — Bahram and Bahrooz, were raised by a single mother. Always passionate about reading and writing, just like her father, Rahimian could read even before she started going to school. During her initial education, Rahimian earned a double diploma degree in arts and literature. Later, her interest in law got her admitted to the University of Law. After completing her studies, she decided to move to Dubai full-time to pursue her ambition of becoming a successful criminal lawyer. In the process, she became the first GCC woman lawyer to work with Al Mudhareeb Firm, training under the highly respected Abdoolrahman Al Mudhareeb, the UAE's number one lawyer.

With a wealth of experience and knowledge gained from her work at Al Mudhareeb, she was offered the role of a head lawyer at Bin Haidar Advocates and Legal Consultants. Rahimian worked closely with big companies and also as a freelance analyst during the Covid-19 pandemic, until she formed her law firm in 2021. Her time at the law firm was the most valuable training ground of Rahimian's career and helped catapult her to the successful position that she has earned today.

When a lawyer begins his or her career, there is often a huge learning curve. New lawyers need to understand the system they are working in. During the process, it is natural for them to make mistakes, from which they can learn. Rahimian was very fortunate to have a family and seniors from work by her side, thereby reducing the usual learning curve. As a result, Rahimian was able to avoid many of the mistakes that other young lawyers often make.

Speaking about her overall journey, Rahimian stated: "My role is to advocate the best outcome for the client, whether it be a contested trial or a negotiated resolution. I aim to advise my client of all possible scenarios so that they can make their own informed decision."

"Moreover, I want to be remembered by my clients and students. I want them to reach out to me later in life, proud of being trained or working with me," she concluded.