Legalfly announces strategic partnership with Seed Group

Legalfly, a legal AI innovator headquartered in Ghent, Belgium has announced a strategic partnership with Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Coupled with new offices in Dubai and a local team on the ground, the move is set to bring cutting-edge legal technology to the GCC, helping enterprises streamline contract management, speed up compliance, and boost efficiency across industries.

Founded in 2023, Legalfly provides an AI-native workspace for in-house legal, compliance, and procurement teams. Backed by an Dh65 million ($17.7 million) Series A round led by Notion Capital, the scale-up firm has quickly gained trust among leading European law firms and financial institutions. Its AI agents handle contract review, compliance checks, and policy advice, helping businesses reduce onboarding time and instantly flag risks.

In 2025, Legalfly gained strong traction in Saudi Arabia, securing major clients including the PIF Group and Vision Invest, supported by its privacy-first infrastructure fully compliant with the Saudi Personal Data Protection Law. Building on this momentum, the company opened offices earlier this month at the Dubai AI Campus, located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and expanded its team to accelerate regional growth.

As Seed Group’s exclusive Legal AI partner, Legalfly will leverage the Dubai-based conglomerate’s two decades of market influence and trusted networks, especially its strong royal affiliations, to accelerate its regional growth. This partnership will help UAE and Mena deploy Legalfly’s disruptive legal AI services and achieve greater efficiency and strong compliance standards, with full data sovereignty and Arabic language support.

“Legalfly’s privacy-focused AI tools can speed up contract reviews from weeks to minutes, shorten vendor onboarding by up to 50 per cent and help meet global compliance standards. By uniting Seed Group’s local expertise with Legalfly’s novel solutions, we believe this partnership will enhance legal operations in Dubai and the Mena region, enabling businesses to grow quickly and confidently,” said Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. He affirmed: “The company is a welcome addition to our portfolio of innovative partners across industries and scales.”

Ruben Miessen, CEO and co-founder of Legalfly, added: "Enterprises in the Middle East are not only embracing AI, they’re aiming to lead in it. Partnering with Seed Group ensures Legalfly can support that ambition: bringing secure, scalable legal AI to organisations across the region."

This strategic association will contribute to Dubai’s vision of building a smart economy defined by efficiency, digitalisation, and resilience. It also supports the UAE’s national goals of becoming a global hub for AI innovation and advanced legal-tech adoption.