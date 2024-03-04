Legal Inz completes a decade of exceptional legal services
A UAE law firm delivering globally accessible legal services, at a fraction of the standard prices
Legal Inz, a renowned legal service provider in the UAE, recently completed its 10-year anniversary. Launched in 2014, at a time when outdated practices were still prevalent in the legal field, the law firm went to address this exact pain point by offering legal solutions in ways that have never been adopted before. Legal Inz introduced the simplest of solutions around the delivery of legal services and soon reshaped the UAE's legal service industry in a way. Services that previously required exorbitant charges and never-ending trips to law firms, were now accessible at fingertips, at remarkably low prices.
The law firm has always remained ahead of the curve and has become the go-to service provider for anyone in need of making legal documents including but not limited to wills, powers of attorney, and commercial agreements. Additionally, services can be availed for trademark registration, true copy attestation, corporate structuring, and company setup. 10 years on, Legal Inz has served thousands of clients, many of whom continue to be associated with the law firm as repeat clients for their ongoing legal needs.
Reflecting on the milestone, Muhammad Tariq, managing partner of Legal Inz, said: "From our modest beginnings in 2014, we have come a long way to become a prominent name in the UAE's legal industry. I am pretty sure that Legal Inz is the first name that strikes most individuals looking for niche legal services that we provide. As we celebrate this significant milestone, I express gratitude to our colleagues and clientele for their steadfast support, and we look forward to continued success in the coming years."
Given the UAE's status as an investment and business hub, a considerable number of individuals around the globe find the need for legal services for matters related to their assets here. Legal Inz has over the years catered to this persistent demand by extending its online services. This means that a person relaxing at his home thousands of miles away can fulfill his legal requirements in the UAE, all thanks to a team taking care of his affairs here.
"Once you engage our services, we fully dedicate ourselves to your matters. We make sure that you receive nothing less than legal services of the highest standards. Above all, you can count on us to successfully meet your purpose and secure the best possible outcomes," adds Tariq.