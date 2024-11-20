Lefties unveils its dreamy holiday collection for 2024

The essence of the season is reflected in classic festive hues of red and green
This holiday season, Lefties introduces its newest Holiday Collection, a magical blend of tradition, innovation, and togetherness. Inspired by the beauty of nature and the joy of festive celebrations, the collection redefines holiday fashion with designs that celebrate unity, warmth, and timeless style.
Breaking free from the ordinary, the Holiday Collection is an ode to joyful moments, encapsulated through a series of whimsical holiday postcards that evoke a sense of connection and celebration.
The essence of the season is reflected in classic festive hues of red and green, enhanced by sparkling details and matching pieces designed to bring loved ones closer together.
Collection Highlights
The Holiday Collection is now available in stores at Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Mall, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Al Zahia, as well as online.
For more information, please visit lefties.com/ae