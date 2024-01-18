Learning how to cultivate a lifetime of wellness with international success coach Robert Simic
When we strive for change, it's crucial to acknowledge that our actions directly impact the outcomes we experience in life.
But what is the magic ingredient that helps us turn our inspiring visions into concrete habits and refined rhythms? We asked Robert Simic, an expert in the field, to learn more
Change - a word that evokes the idea that a single trigger can initiate a metamorphosis within us, and lead to a profound and positive transformation in how we perceive and interact with the world around us.
It's always been a source of wonder and fascination for me. It's as if we have the power to unlock the hidden potential within ourselves, allowing us to break free from the constraints of our past experiences and embrace new opportunities for growth and fulfillment.
So, as people increasingly continue to turn towards this powerful tool and look for ways to improve their personal and professional lives, it’s no surprise that the demand for life coaching and all its wonders has skyrocketed.
Today, its industry has become one of the fastest-growing, as many coaching clients experience improvements in various areas such as relationships, communication skills, interpersonal skills, work performance, work/life balance, wellness, and more. Yet, while achieving a lifetime of wellness is a goal many strive towards, what drives us to act and create sustainable, long-term change? Why do some people find it challenging to maintain positive life changes, even after attending retreats, workshops, and events?
To get the answers, with a notebook and pen in hand, I knew I had to have a sit-down chat with one individual who is currently taking the international coaching world by storm.
I needed to see Robert Simic, the author, success coach, trainer, and founder of the Robert Simic Coaching Institute, whose luring and infectious energy welcomed me into his space like a breath of fresh air.
"When you only treat surface-level symptoms, the problem will persist," explains Simic. "We need to find the root cause of the problem because when we overcome it, whatever was causing this issue in life in the first place, will simply disappear and stop recurring."
Simic continues, "As life coaches, we often encounter people who come to us seeking one of two things: either more happiness or relief from pain. However, we understand that our behavior is what causes these outcomes."
According to scientific research, 95 per cent or more of all our behaviour is unconscious and habitual. Essentially, we are creatures of habit. All life coaches know that already. But only a handful of advanced life coaches dared to ask the question: what triggers our habits? The answer is simple - the emotional state we're in, determines the range of behavior we can access.
"We discovered the importance of positive thinking because it is linked to better performance," Simic adds. "However, remaining optimistic over a long time is not easy. Motivational speeches can help, but maintaining a positive state requires constant, conscious hard work and effort. This is because our biology and psychology are programmed differently, making it difficult to stay in a particular mindset."
After all, our life is a total sum of our values, beliefs, memories, and more. Our database is everything - and it's where our root cause thrives. So, if you aren't working on that root cause, you can forget the lasting change.
With over 20 years of experience in NLP, time paradigm techniques, hypnosis, mind power, breathwork, and various coaching methodologies, the seasoned master trainer behind the most transformational RS Method on the planet is well-versed in the challenges of change.
Starting from humble beginnings, the Serbian-born Simic left his home at 22 to seek a better life. Fast forward to today, and he is a successful empowerment guru who fulfills his purpose by helping others overcome their perceived obstacles and achieve their dreams through coaching, workshops, and training.
So far, his knowledge has proved invaluable in guiding inspired coaches toward success - creating a substantial ripple effect in the world, leading to a society filled with content and joyful individuals.
"To create a different life, you gotta' start from within," shares Simic. "But I was raised with a very poor poverty mindset, so all my wiring was, in terms of beliefs and attitudes, backward. It was a gradual journey of me discovering deeper tools and techniques that create change. Now I'm sitting on a good collection of techniques I found worldwide, from Tibet and Hawaii to NLP."
What makes Simic stand out is his practice combining neuroscience and spirituality. Not to mention his integrative, efficient, and alternating spaces that leave hundreds of his students to this day megaphoning of outstanding, lasting effects.
As the leader of this foundation sits back in his chair, he shares a smile as I start to pick his mind even more, to find out the secret sauce to cultivating a lifetime of wellness, fulfillment, and success.
"Most people approach to change or the limiting beliefs by doing affirmations, switching to positive thinking, or looking in the mirror and stating they are a millionaire," states Simic. "But if you sit with me for five minutes with a heavy limiting belief, I will not only disconnect the old one; I will install a new one so that this new change will become part of you."
Thanks to his integrative approach that marries the conscious unconscious to create room for that lasting change, Simic's one-to-one clientele {ranges from global celebrities and royal family members to Billionaires}, and his workshops and training sessions extend even further.
"I educate my students on a level where they can do it for one another, so they split into two or three," he adds. "Coaches become coaches to teach others how to coach themselves."
Described as a quantum entanglement in the room with a fiery energy turning the process, Robert Simic admits that when he shows up fully present and in the flow, he loves to let stuff happen organically and naturally.
Overall, the magic ingredient stems from an individual's environment. So, taking individuals outside the usual space of influence they immerse themselves in at the Robert Simic Coaching Institute will give them little time for their old world.
After meeting Simic, a dedicated individual who has pledged to make a significant difference in people's lives by bringing about a positive transformation, I left the room feeling optimistic that he aspires to continue his efforts, leaving no stone unturned in his quest to make a meaningful impact in people's lives.
For more information, visit his website here: https://robertsimiccoachinginstitute.com/.