Learn Quran and Arabic online with expert native Arabic teachers

Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 4:26 PM

If you want to learn Arabic to study and understand the Quran, Tajweed, Fiqh, Hadith, Tafseer, and the entire Islamic and Arabic heritage or you just want to learn a new and exciting language that will give you access to 26 countries and +400 million people?

Then you have come to the best place to learn Quran and Arabic online. Mishkah Academy offers the best online Arabic lessons that helps you improve listening, speaking, reading and writing skills from the comfort of your home.

Why to choose this course?

This course has been carefully designed by certified native Arabic teachers to be suitable for all non-Arabic speakers of all levels. The online Arabic course starts from the basics of the Arabic language and makes you master it over time. We have divided this course into four levels, so you don't have to worry about your current level of Arabic knowledge. Whether you have no previous experience with Arabic or you are looking to expand your knowledge of Arabic, this course is for you.

Online Arabic course covers language skills

When we learn a new language, there are four basic interrelated skills that everyone needs to achieve fluency, i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing.This course covers all the four skills equally in an appropriate manner as each unit contains a variety of lessons set by the best of the best.

Online Quran and Tajweed classes for kids and adults

Mishkah Academy also offers a variety of Quran, Tajweed and Islamic studies courses suitable for all ages and educational levels with expert Quran tutors from the best Islamic Universities from the comfort of your home.

Learn more than just the language

Our General Arabic programme will take you on a tour of the amazing Arab culture as the materials and resources we use in teaching Arabic also provide you with glimpses into the Arab culture.

Special attention to Arabic vocabulary

Our online Arabic programme at Mishkah focuses on providing you with a variety of practical vocabulary used in real-life situations along with other skills all together through online Arabic lessons which enhances your writing skills as it gives you the ability to convey subtle meanings and speak Arabic effectively.

Hand-picked native Arabic tutors

There is no doubt that teachers play a major role in the learning process and are the ones who guide students in their journey. That is why all our teachers are native Arabic speakers and are carefully selected with extensive experience in teaching Arabic online to non-native speakers.

Customise your own study plan

One of the main factors that set us apart is that we do our best to make studying Arabic online easier for you and your whole family by giving you the ability to create your own schedule and adjust your available hours at any time of the day. Learning Arabic online has never been so easy as now with our highly flexible schedules.

Best Arabic classes online

You can never stick to learning anything unless it is fun and memorable because having fun while learning is very important and helps students retain the information in a better way. This is the main reason why we use different strategies and activities that make teaching Arabic interesting and enjoyable in every area of language learning: listening, speaking, reading and writing.

Monthly reports

Since we believe that evaluating the progress of our students plays a vital role throughout the journey of learning Arabic online and is considered one of the most important teaching aids, we distribute monthly reports on the best progress in the Arabic online course in order to keep you on track with your performance.

Best quality with totally affordable fees

Finding a suitable and affordable Arabic language learning course is no longer a problem, here in Mishkah you can find the best Arabic language programs offered by the original online Arabic teachers who specialise in the field of Arabic language teaching at affordable prices. All you need to do is contact us and customise your study plan to start an enjoyable journey of learning Arabic online in the comfort of your home.

Course description

Mishkah Quran and Arabic online courses start from the basics with real beginners and continues with students until they master Arabic, Quran memorisation or Quran recitation. It also provides students with glimpses of different traditions and real-life situations in Arab and Islamic cultures. The series we use in our online Arabic classes consists of four main levels, each containing a combination of more than 15 Arabic lessons to help our students quickly learn Arabic through reading and speaking along with writing and listening.