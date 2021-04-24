- EVENTS
Learn about the beauty of tolerance in the UAE
Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of Al Dobowi Group, recently released his book Lighthouse of Tolerance. This book offers a general understanding of issues pertaining to tolerance, appreciation for multiculturalism and diversity.
It attempts to create awareness about the importance of happy and peaceful co-existence in today’s technologically advanced and globalised diverse world. It is this humbling saga that has led to this second effort in promoting the concept of tolerance on our planet and making inclusivity the theme of life.
Lighthouse of Tolerance cuts a sharp and incandescent swathe of light through the darkness that through history has often surrounded the human race. This book was recommended by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Tolerance Award as the book for Reading Month in the UAE.
