KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

Learn about the beauty of tolerance in the UAE

Filed on April 24, 2021

Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of Al Dobowi Group,  recently released his book Lighthouse of Tolerance. This book offers a general understanding of issues pertaining to tolerance, appreciation for multiculturalism and diversity. 

It attempts to create awareness about the importance of happy and peaceful co-existence in today’s technologically advanced and globalised diverse world. It is this humbling saga that has led to this second effort in promoting the concept of tolerance on our planet and making inclusivity the theme of life.

Lighthouse of Tolerance cuts a sharp and incandescent swathe of light through the darkness that through history has often surrounded the human race.  This book was recommended by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Tolerance Award as the book for Reading Month in the UAE.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210425&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429367&Ref=AR&profile=1927 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 