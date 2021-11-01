Leading the way in higher education

Middlesex University Dubai becomes largest KHDA institution for student enrolments in 2020-2021

Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai enrolled 3,838 new and returning students during the 2020-2021 academic year, making the UK institution the largest Dubai university accredited by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) for total student enrolment, new KHDA data shows. Building on a series of landmark achievements over the past academic year, the official figures confirm the 5-Star rated University’s presence in the UAE’s thriving higher education market continues to go from strength to strength.

KHDA’s statistics, published as part of the government of Dubai’s Open Data initiative, reveal that the university is the leading educational provider in Dubai for undergraduate business and education programmes.

MDX Dubai also tops the list of UK universities in the city offering undergraduate media and design and information technology programmes for total student enrolment. The university remains the most popular for both undergraduate and postgraduate law courses for the sixth year running, and its humanities and tourism and hospitality undergraduate and postgraduate programmes also attracted the most overall enrolments in Dubai for each subject area.

New data builds on recent market expansion

The university is entering its seventeenth academic year providing a quality UK education in the UAE following a period of exponential growth. MDX Dubai opened its second learning space in Dubai International Academic City in September 2021 to accompany its flagship campus in Dubai Knowledge Park. It is the only UK university to have a presence in Dubai’s two higher education hubs.

MDX Dubai has also welcomed its largest ever new intake for the 2021-2022 academic year, at a 25 per cent increase compared to 2020-2021. The number of international enrolments has also grown by 100 per cent in the same period, with much of the interest coming from new markets in Latin America, Russia and countries in the Far East.

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, said: “This stellar result is a confirmation of the rise of Dubai and the UAE as a leading destination for higher education. It also highlights Middlesex University Dubai’s commitment to providing a world-class academic and student experience, education through professional practice, and excellent scholarships and grants. Our innovative approach to teaching and learning has enabled us to become the leading UK university in the UAE and wider region. As Dubai establishes itself as the global leader in future-forward industries, we will continue to work with the KHDA to introduce programmes that further harness our students’ creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship skills and support them to achieve their goals in and outside the classroom.”

World-class reputation for industry-relevant academia and student empowerment

Led by its in-house centres of excellence and research institutes, MDX Dubai is at the forefront of the UAE’s higher education sector for its engagement with industry and professional organisations. The University currently has a diverse network of nearly 90 leading UAE and global academic and corporate partners.

Leveraging this network, the university’s industry-leading faculty consistently exposes the global student community of 118 nationalities to real-world insights through their teaching and learning. Many of its programmes are also accredited by industry organisations such as the Chartered Institute of Marketing and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

MDX Dubai is a member of Dubai Future Foundation’s University Entrepreneurship Programme and recently concluded a first-of-its-kind data science hackathon in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Taxi Corporation. The university’s Institute of Sustainable Development is also spearheading Middlesex’s membership of the United Nations Global Compact’s Target Gender Equality accelerator programme.

MDX Dubai’s Careers and Employability Service also works to connect students with organisations across all sectors. Many alumni have gone on to secure employment and internship positions at global brands such as KPMG, Talabat, Expo 2020 Dubai, Fly Dubai, and Ogilvy, and 92 students have been awarded places on Expo 2020 Dubai’s prestigious volunteering programme.

In addition, the university’s Centre for Academic Success is renowned for its academic enrichment programmes, learning disability support, and student counselling services. Students are also able to shape their individual learning experience by joining over 30 sports and cultural clubs, volunteering, and being supported to set up their own initiatives and societies to suit their interests.

With exciting plans set to be implemented throughout the 2021-2022 academic year that will further enhance the outstanding student experience on offer, applications for Middlesex University Dubai’s January 2022 intake are open now. Applicants can visit www.mdx.ac.ae/january2022 for more information about how to apply.