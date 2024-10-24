Leading Hospitality Services, Emirates Green Building Council forge partnership to drive sustainable infrastructure development

Leading Hospitality Services (LHS), a pioneer in providing innovative solutions across various sectors, has announced its membership in the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) as a corporate member during the 'Sustainable Infrastructure Blueprint—Energy, Air Quality & Well-being' event held at St. Regis, Saadiyat Island, where industry leaders, experts, and innovators convened to present solutions for enhancing energy efficiency, air quality, and overall well-being in built environments.

LHS offers cutting-edge solutions aimed at making both existing infrastructure and new developments more sustainable. The company specialises in reducing energy consumption and improving energy efficiency, helping to retrofit and transform current infrastructure to be environmentally responsible and aligned with sustainable design practices. Through this collaboration with EmiratesGBC, LHS seeks to lead the way in creating sustainable spaces by integrating innovative technologies that prioritise both environmental responsibility and human well-being.

Atul Kapil, group general manager of Leading Hospitality Services, stated: "We are thrilled to join forces with organizations that share our vision for a greener, more sustainable future for the UAE. Our membership in EmiratesGBC is a key moment for us, as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving sustainable change across all our initiatives. We are grateful to EmiratesGBC and its chairman, Khaled Bushnaq for welcoming us into this progressive community, and we look forward to making meaningful contributions that enhance the sustainability landscape in the UAE."

During his keynote address at ‘The Sustainable Infrastructure Blueprint,’ Kapil underscored the critical importance of integrating innovative technologies into sustainable infrastructure. He outlined a strategic roadmap for LHS, focusing on collaboration and the adoption of cutting-edge solutions to address pressing environmental challenges. LHS has already begun partnerships with innovators like i2cool, which provides solutions to reduce surface and indoor temperatures without the need for electricity, and AQMC, which offers odour control and air purification systems that retrofit easily into existing HVAC systems and consume minimal energy—comparable to a coffee machine.

The event featured several thought-provoking discussions on sustainable infrastructure, energy efficiency, and improving indoor air quality. Khaled Bushnaq, chairman of EmiratesGBC, Dr Martin, Founder of i2cool, Ranyae Fernandes, CEO and founder at AQMC, Abdullatif Albitawi, CEO of EmiratesGBC, Manivel Natarajan, principal consultant at Alpin Limited and Umar Munir, sustainability manager at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of collaboration and the use of advanced technologies to promote well-being and sustainability in infrastructure development. This collaboration will foster innovation and facilitate the exchange of knowledge among industry leaders, policymakers, and green technology developers, further accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices in the country’s infrastructure. Through events like 'The Sustainable Infrastructure Blueprint', LHS and EmiratesGBC aim to raise awareness, share insights, and catalyse the implementation of eco-friendly technologies that promote energy efficiency, improve indoor air quality, and reduce carbon emissions, contributing to the UAE's broader sustainability goals. Established in 2006, the EmiratesGBC is an independent, non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing green building practices in the UAE. It works with government agencies, businesses, and non-governmental organisations to promote environmentally responsible construction and the sustainable operation of buildings. By fostering collaboration among industry leaders and introducing innovative solutions, it will help the UAE meet its sustainability goals. Additionally, the collaboration will drive further events, knowledge sharing, and the development of technologies that support sustainable urban development, positioning the UAE as a leader in green innovation.

EmiratesGBC and LHS will continue their joint efforts to shape a greener, more sustainable built environment for future generations.