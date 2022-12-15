Leading footwear brand Crocs dazzles visitors at Sole DXB

Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 11:17 AM

Apparel Group’s leading footwear brand Crocs was present at Sole DXB, the Middle East’s premier culture and lifestyle festival with a large pavilion presenting Salehe Bembury’s latest style and with cool customisation activations for its fans. The space was divided in two sections; one dedicated to the launch of an exclusive colourway of the Salehe Bembury Collection, and the other one dedicated to a vibrant area where guests were able to customise the iconic Classic Clogs designed by an Emirati artist using the Crocs printer.

The Salehe Bembury Sasquatch colourway is the final launch moment for 2022 in collaboration with Crocs. This colorway was available exclusively in the UAE, only at the Crocs Pavilion in Sole DXB. Salehe Bembury himself was present at the event, to announce the launch of this exclusive colourway. The Crocs Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury is an exploration of form and function that balances heritage with the most innovative mould in the shoe business. This is an entirely new direction for our Classic Clog, composed of three of Salehe's signature fingerprints merged together, with dramatic concave ridges allowing for multi-directional traction.

In the Crocs customisation lab, guests were also able to choose from six designs to customise their Iconic Classic Clogs along with custom-made Jibbitz by using a Crocs printer. The six designs and Jibbitz were created by an Emirati artist, Maisoon Al Saleh highlighting elements in Al Saleh’s surroundings with a blend of sine waves such as palm trees, falcons, and architectural buildings. Al Saleh presented the story of tolerance and human contact through the symbolic use of sine waves.