Leading Indian, Pakistani designers to attend fashion event in Dubai

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 3:21 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 3:36 PM

Boulevard One is back with the most awaited fashion event of the season; The Festive Boutique and this time it’s for two days! Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th September from 10am-7pm at Ballroom, Address Skyview Hotel, Dubai. With leading designers from India and Pakistan, Boulevard One is ready to bring in this festive season with a bang!

The event will host one of the best South Asian designers such as Farah Talib Aziz, HSY, Sana Safinaz, Elan, Shamaeel Ansari, Hamna Amir, Deepak Perwani, Outhouse and many many more under one roof!

Winner of 2018 Masala Award’s Best Lifestyle Show, Boulevard One strives to bring the best of South Asian couture, accessories and home wear to Dubai’s trendsetters and fashion enthusiasts from all ages and nationalities.

The show will be featuring everything under fashion and lifestyle from bridals to haute couture and luxury pret to contemporary collections from India and Pakistan and let’s not forget the glamorous accessories and jewels to home-style décor.

The Festive Boutique is set to gear you up for the upcoming Festive events lined up for this season. It will be catering to the elite multi-cultural crowd in Dubai. Boulevard One bring the best of talent and creativity forward and has established itself as a promising organisation for South Asian lifestyle and fashion exhibitions and shows. The brand is a team that specialises in the right communication, proper timeline and perfect detailing in every project executed. Boulevard One creates and delivers one of a kind shopping experience for a multi-cultural clientele. Register now at : https://boulevardone.com/pages/designer-showcase-tfb24-1

