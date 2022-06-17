Leader Healthcare Group to sell Micro-X rover X-ray in UAE

Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 12:13 PM

Australian hi-tech company Micro-X will distribute its ground-breaking mobile X-ray technology, the Rover mobile DR system in the UAE through an exclusive deal signed with Leader Healthcare Group.

The agreement will foster long-term business relationships between the two companies and contribute to Micro-X’s international expansion through Leader Healthcare’s access to the UAE’s high growth market.

The Rover’s high imaging performance and lightweight manoeuvrability provides flexibility in its use in hospitals and at point-of-care. Its ‘feather touch’ drive and the balanced rotating articulating arm combine to make positioning the tube simple and fast, while the tube head’s small size allows for easier positioning around patients. The innovative, lightweight machines use ground-breaking carbon nanotube technology, with a simpler design and more reliable performance in a smaller, lighter and less complex unit than traditional mobile x-ray devices.

The intelligent ergonomics make the machine easy to manoeuvre and permit precise positioning for x-rays. The long-lasting Lithium Ion-Phosphate battery means the Rover can run without mains power for up to eight hours.

Sukhdeep Sachdev, Leader Healthcare Group’s global CEO, said the addition of the Micro-X Rover to the company’s range would meet the needs of users seeking value and flexibility.

“The market is dynamic in the post Covid-19 era, where the focus is more on making every treatment accessible. The partnership between Leader and Micro-X provides a solution that delivers the best value for service users. Micro-X’s portable solutions perfectly complement end-users’ quests for innovative products that combine mobile x-ray solutions with cutting-edge technology.”

Charlie Hicks, Micro-X general manager for mobile solutions said the distribution agreement with Leader Healthcare Group provided a new opportunity for the Rover mobile x-ray unit to be offered to customers in the UAE.

“We are excited about the opportunity provided through our partnership with Leader Healthcare Group, who will be exclusively distributing our Rover mobile x-ray unit in the UAE. Micro-X mobile technology brings the x-ray to the patient, reducing the risk of moving patients to imaging rooms and providing new opportunities to bring the Rover to deliver high-grade hospital images in different homecare environments. The Rover’s motor-free design delivers confidence through its reliability, and its light-weight innovative ergonomics optimise the well-being of the operator by reducing the risk of injury. We are grateful for the invaluable advice provided through the south Australian government and its overseas trade office in Dubai in bringing this agreement to reality.”

Nick Champion, minister for trade and investment, says south Australia’s world-class, highly connected health and life sciences precinct, Adelaide BioMed City, links the state’s innovative health and medical industries sector with world-leading AI and data analytics capabilities, and a thriving cluster of med-tech companies.

“This makes our state the perfect location to collaborate, innovate, develop and test new products to commercialise globally,” said Champion.

“Our advanced manufacturing capability is combined with expertise in medical technology, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals to develop world-leading medical products, such as Micro-X’s Rover mobile x-ray unit. Micro-X was supported within the market by Sidharth Mehta, our regional director in Dubai, who made the introduction between both the companies and provided advice on overseas launch strategies and support on solving complex logistical issues. Having a representative on-the-ground provides south Australian companies with invaluable support. The advice, offered in real-time, is an opportunity to gain real insights into how business is done, the complexities for companies looking to get products into markets or trying to source distribution outlets. Sidharth was well positioned to assist Micro-X and I congratulate them and Leader Healthcare Group on this partnership,” he added.