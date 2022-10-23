Lead, inspire, transform and thrive; LITT coaching launches in the Middle East and Africa

By Staff Report Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 4:13 PM

Lead | Inspire | Transform | Thrive (LITT) is launching its operation in the Middle East, Turkey & Africa as the exclusive franchise representing the global Intelligent Leadership Coaching International brand (ILCI) founded by John Mattone, bestselling author & three times world’s top executive leadership coach, as part of ILCI’s expansion into global markets.

The Intelligent Leadership is a unique, proprietary & transformational coaching methodology. LITT’s mission, aligned to ILCI’s, is to help change the world one leader, one organization at a time.

Following on John’s passion, Charbel Zreiby, president of ILCI Middle East & Africa and Founder of LITT and his partner at the firm Sandy Bassil will continue to use the created proprietary Intelligent Leadership® philosophy, process, and unique content to help leaders grow and uncover more of their potential and to equip coaches with the IL certification and tools enabling them to work with those leaders and make a real difference.

LITT provides numerous workstreams in the leadership field. Through a process that supports leaders to explore their strengths, overcome challenges and break down perceived barriers, LITT equips them with skills they need to level up both professionally and personally, allowing them to delve deep into self-discovery, leadership style and achieve progress with measurable results.

Additionally, the firm provides entrepreneurial opportunities to existing leadership coaches, coaches looking to add leadership as a new niche or leaders envisioning to start a successful leadership coaching practice, with the Intelligent Leadership certification program accredited by ICF and providing 94.5 CCEs (Continuing Coaching Education) as well as the unique opportunity to become sub-franchisees across the region.

“It’s been proven that coaching leaders has a positive impact not only on the leaders themselves but also on the performance of their teams and the organizations they work for” says Charbel Zreiby.

“Whether you’re a seasoned leader looking to fine tune and up your game or you’re a young talent who’s positioned to be a future leader, LITT has the right program & means to help you become the best version of yourself”

“We are excited and privileged to welcome LITT to our growing Intelligent Leadership Coaching International (ILCI) Family as our exclusive Master Franchisee for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa Regions.” Said John Mattone Founder and Chairman of IL Movement.

“ILCI was created to seize the fast-growing coaching and leadership development markets in Europe, India, LATAM, APAC, and Middle East and Africa and we are absolutely delighted to be working with Charbel, Sandy and team to help us achieve our mission of Changing the World One Leader, One Organization at a Time. Charbel and Sandy as well as their regional licensees are all extraordinary business leaders and outstanding executive coaches. We know that our ILCI clients will be extremely well served through their engagements with LITT,” he concluded.

Statistics have proven that 100 per cent of leaders that opted for the IL journey over a minimum period of six months or more have improved their leadership, with stakeholders rating this degree of improvement.

LITT strives to support every individual to advance as a leader and as a person while also aiding the organisation, by building and sustaining a culture of robust leadership and talent to guarantee long-standing success for the leaders, their teams & the whole organization.