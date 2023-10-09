Le Reve Dermatology Clinic: A journey of dedication, success and empowerment in aesthetic medicine

Le Reve Dermatology embodies the spirit of progressive beauty trends whilst staying true to its ethical foundation

Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM

Le Reve Dermatology, a leading boutique luxury aesthetic clinic, is celebrating its successful third year in operation. Founded by the distinguished Dr Maya Khoury, the clinic has revolutionised the modern aesthetic medicine industry with its upscale services and unwavering dedication to patient comfort.

With over 14 years of experience, Dr Khoury has blazed an indomitable trail in dermatology and aesthetic medicine and used her expertise to create Le Reve Dermatology, a sanctuary of confidentiality, where patients can feel confident and comfortable.

"Aesthetic medicine is more than just procedures to enhance beauty. It plays a vital role in boosting self-esteem and slowing the ageing process which is increasingly becoming significant today," said Dr Khoury. "The privilege of helping women feel confident in their own skin and endorsing an empowering outlook has always been a top priority."

Le Reve Dermatology clinic places a strong emphasis on prioritising comfort and privacy of their patients. They meticulously design an environment where clients can commence their journey towards both looking and feeling better.

Looking back on a prosperous track record, Dr Khoury emphasises the clinic's endorsement of women, evident by its concerted efforts to make the clinic an immersive, nurturing space.

"The new modern aesthetic medicine has indeed become a critical part of women's lives, providing them with the confidence they need. I’ve always believed strongly in endorsing and supporting my fellow women, our services are focused on understanding their needs and providing comfort," she added.

Commenting on the successful completion of two years and starting the third, Dr Maya said, "Our achievements over the past two years are testimony to our commitment and dedication. We have continually striven to uphold the integrity and authenticity of the aesthetic medicine industry, seeking to de-commercialise medical procedures and treatments."

She further added, "This clinic was founded from my passion. I always intended to provide my patients with the best possible care, prioritising their needs and considering what they deserve most."

Le Reve Dermatology embodies the spirit of progressive beauty trends whilst staying true to its ethical foundation. Propelling the aesthetic medicine industry forward, Dr Khoury continues to advance her practice using her experience and passion as her driving force.

Dr Khoury emphasised, "At Le Reve, we hold the aesthetics of medicine in high regard. Our primary emphasis lies not in commercialisation, but rather, we staunchly uphold the ethical standards of the medical profession in Dubai. Our vision is unwaveringly centered on enhancing the quality of life and providing nothing short of the best. As integral members of the medical community in Dubai, we wholeheartedly embrace this same vision."