Le Falcone to open first retail store at City Walk Dubai

UAE-based fragrance company Le Falcone is set to open its first retail outlet at City Walk in Dubai, marking a new phase in its growth as it moves from perfume manufacturing into direct-to-consumer retail.

The opening will bring the company’s fragrance portfolio under one roof, allowing customers to experience its products in a dedicated retail environment for the first time.

Le Falcone brings more than five decades of perfume-manufacturing experience to the new venture. The company is now looking to build on that background by establishing a stronger consumer-facing presence, beginning with its home market in the UAE.

“Our immediate focus is the UAE because this is our home market,” said Azhar Akbar Mun, director of Le Falcone. “Opening our first store at City Walk 2 is an important moment for us. Until now, much of our experience has been behind the scenes, focused on developing and manufacturing fragrances.”

The brand’s fragrance development draws on history, travel, music and cultural traditions, with individual concepts influencing both the scent and its packaging.

Among its collections is Cleopatra, inspired by a trip to Egypt, while Muharib developed from a family trip to Greece. Symphony draws inspiration from Salzburg, Austria, and Risala takes cues from Arabic calligraphy.

The company said product development can take several months and, in some cases, up to a year, involving formulation changes, testing and packaging refinement. Longevity and diffusion are also considered during the development process.

Packaging is developed alongside the fragrance, with visual elements designed to reflect the concept behind each product.

“Every element has to work together,” Mun said. “The packaging must complement the concept, the fragrance must support the emotion, and the ingredients must come together in harmony. From the first visual impression to the final dry-down, the experience has to feel coherent.”

The company takes its name and philosophy from the falcon, drawing on qualities including precision, discipline and mastery as part of its brand identity.

For Le Falcone, the City Walk opening represents the first step in taking its manufacturing experience directly to consumers and developing the business as a retail fragrance brand.

“This is a new chapter for us,” Mun said. “We are moving from being a company that makes perfumes to building a brand that people can experience, remember and connect with. The UAE is where we want to begin that journey.”