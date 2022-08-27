LC Waikiki opens its new store in Dubai Festival City

Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 3:02 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 3:25 PM

Fashion retail brand LC Waikiki recently announced the opening of its 36th store in the GCC at Dubai Festival City. The new store includes a wide collection of apparel and lifestyle products catering to every member of the family. LC Waikiki’s growing distribution and market coverage are accompanied by a distinctive strategy – to provide the best quality apparel and accessories at a great value. The brand places a great emphasis on customer satisfaction and strives to serve each of its customer segments with exceptional levels of excellence.

Investing in continuous market research, the brand also keeps evolving and is tapping into new demographics and communities resonating with its brand DNA. LC Waikiki today has more than 500 stores in 25 countries and a brand range that includes clothes and accessories for men, women, and children of all ages, including babies, style-aware individuals and families.