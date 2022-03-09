Lauren Grabois Fisher’s The Be Book series helps shape Dubai’s young minds

Literature has always been fundamental to shaping innovative minds and is now more important than ever in Dubai’s rapidly evolving community. Instilling the habit of reading in children is a great way to help them develop appreciation, news awareness, and sensitivity for their culture and those of others. It also helps them train their creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence. Quality literature leaves room for interpretation, allowing readers to form their opinion on the subject.

Children are super learners; they are easy to influence and impress. With the diversity and availability of media that we have today, t’s crucial for parents and teachers to be very mindful of the material kids are exposed to.

Lauren Grabois Fischer used to be a school teacher and is now a mother. Attuned to what a young person needs to flourish, she attended to her calling of becoming a children’s literature writer. Her now popular series, The Be Books, is both motivating and educational, teaching children how to healthily express their emotions, connect with others and cultivate an integral perspective of life. The ninth book of the series is coming out next year. Different from other children’s literature, The Be Books employ social-emotional learning (SEL) to assist kids in strengthening their character and opening their minds.

Grabois Fischer is a natural-born writer who enjoyed the practices of journaling and storytelling. Inspired by her three-year-old son and one-year-old daughter, she came up with the idea of writing children’s books. Encouraged by her husband to follow her calling, she self-published her first book.

Be Who You Were Meant to Be, is the opening book of the series. It’s a fun rhyming book that welcomes children to be who they are. Throughout the series, Grabois Fischer uses the same tone to give parents and teachers subtle instruments to teach children enduring values. To empower the growing generations, the author’s emotional learning books advise kids on how to be accepting, respectful, and king to themselves and other people.

“Through these books, I wanted to give children different ways to learn how to express kindness, positivity, and love,” Fischer said. “By empowering them and letting them know that they can make a difference in the world, regardless of their age, I hope it facilitates a kinder world, where kids grow up to be more accepting and equipped with behavioural tools and values.”

In today’s current climate, we need more projects that are seeking to foster understanding among people. Such is the case for Every So Often a Zebra Has Spot, a book that teaches children to accept others with their differences and realize that we’re all different.

The author likes to encourage people of all ages to believe in themselves and go after what they truly desire. A powerful device to help create a more inclusive and compassionate society, The Be Books are a good omen for generations to come.

