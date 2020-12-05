Last day to win a Jeep at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall
Bawabat Al Sharq Mall’s month-long promotion, which coincides with the UAE’s 49th National Day celebrations, will end today. The offer, titled “Proud of our Heritage, Proud to Belong” not only celebrates the formation of the federation but also captures the patriotic spirit of people of the UAE.
Shoppers who shop for Dh200 at any of the mall stores or for Dh400 at Carrefour have a chance to enter a raffle draw win a Jeep Gladiator. Those who shop at the stores on the first floor can double their chances to win. The raffle draw will take place on December 6.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic scenario, the mall has taken all the precautionary steps to ensure a safe shopping experience for all shoppers and families visiting the mall.
