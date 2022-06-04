Largest Baseus store unveiled

Baseus is a partner with Al Arqoob Trading for the UAE market and they have been a close associate since the inception of the brand.

Baseus has recently launched its new and the largest boutique store at Salah Al Din Street, Dubai. The store is located opposite Abu Baker Al Siddique metro station.

Spanning over 5,000 sq ft., the store showcases an extensive range of the Baseus mobile accessories with over 2,000 SKU’s ranging from mobile chargers, power banks, cables, car accessories, lifestyle products and small appliances. The new showroom was inaugurated by Abdulwahed Al Suwaidi along with dignitaries and guests from the government as well as from the electronics trade sector.

Ali Mirzaei, CEO at Baseus, said: “With this new opening, Baseus once again confirms its commitment to offering the best possible client experience. We look forward to welcoming our clients into our new store and present them with distinctive universe of exceptionally crafted products.”

Peter Liu, overseas manager at Baseus, added: “In recognising the truly dynamic nature of the region, it was essential that Baseus, with its diversified product layout, has a large showroom for its product display for the customer to feel and experience the products first hand. Al Arqoob has made this a reality by launching this mega showroom.”