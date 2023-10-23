Land Sterling marks 14 years of excellence and innovation

Land Sterling, a distinguished real estate and property investment consultancy player, proudly celebrates its 14th anniversary

Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM

This significant milestone coincides with the company's active participation and sponsorship at Cityscape Global 2023, enhancing Land Sterling's contribution to the Saudi Arabia real estate sector.

Cityscape Global 2023 highlights:

At this global real estate event held in Riyadh, thought leaders of the industry were able to come together to share their thoughts. As a key sponsor, Land Sterling contributed significantly to the dynamic panel discussion titled 'Property Management Software Is No Longer a Luxury.' Hamza Betraoui, partner and board member, MRICS, was a featured speaker, addressing the essential question: 'Why do we need to adapt to technology now?'

Betraoui played a central role in the recent engagement, contributing to two pivotal panels that underscore Land Sterling's commitment to industry leadership. In the first panel, focused on the evolving landscape of PropTech, Betraoui actively discussed the imperative shift from viewing Property Management Software as a luxury to recognising it as a necessity. Delving into the urgency of embracing technological advancements in property management, the discussion emphasised the critical role of technology in today's real estate dynamics.

The second panel was moderated by Betraoui and included industry experts Mohammed Abaalkhail, GM, Real Estate Development and Investment Group Marketing, National Housing Company and Eng. Sultan Al-Harazi, general manager of operations and project management at National Housing Company, provided insight into Saudi Arabia's real estate sector's reshaping strategies. The discussion focused on the transformative role of property investment consultancy firms in driving positive change within the Saudi Arabian housing market, showcasing Land Sterling's dedication to shaping the future of real estate.

Recognition at RealTek Awards

In acknowledgement of Land Sterling's unwavering excellence and impactful contributions to the real estate sector, the company received the 'Leading Property Investment Consultancy Firm' award at the inaugural RealTek Awards. This esteemed accolade serves as a testament to Land Sterling's commitment to delivering unparalleled services and its strategic influence in shaping the trajectory of real estate investment.

Adding a personal touch to the recognition, Mr. Youcef Betraoui, Founder and Chairman, accepted the award on behalf of Land Sterling from His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Hon. Former Minister of Environment and Water. This momentous occasion highlights Land Sterling's dedication to excellence and also symbolises the company's integral role in advancing the real estate landscape. As Land Sterling continues to lead with distinction, this accolade reinforces its position as a key player in the ever-evolving realm of property investment consultancy.

A commitment to excellence and future growth

As Land Sterling reflects on 14 years of achievements, it reiterates its commitment to pushing boundaries, embracing technological advancements, and contributing to the growth and transformation of the real estate and property investment consultancy sector. The company remains dedicated to delivering strategic insights, innovative solutions, and unparalleled service in the dynamic real estate market.

Recently promoted as Land Sterling MENA’s Chief Executive Officer, Abdelbasset Betraoui emphasised the company's dedication to innovation and excellence, stating: "Land Sterling's 14-year journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends. Our success at Cityscape Global 2023 Proptech and the RealTek Awards underscores our team's dedication to delivering unparalleled value to our clients and partners."