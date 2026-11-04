LakeB2B expands B2B data service with technology and decision-maker insights

LakeB2B has expanded its B2B data intelligence service by adding company, technology-use and professional-role information to existing business and contact records, according to a company announcement published on August 19, 2026.

The expansion introduces additional data fields covering industry, company size, revenue bands, geography, technology adoption, job titles, departments and seniority. The information is designed to help sales and marketing teams organise business prospects and identify relevant decision-makers within target organisations.

The expanded service also includes stakeholder-role information across functions such as finance, information technology, procurement, operations, marketing and sales. These details can help businesses map buying groups and prepare account-based marketing campaigns based on specific organisational needs.

LakeB2B said the expanded dataset is intended for prospect segmentation, demand generation and account-focused campaigns. The information can be prepared for use in customer relationship management (CRM) systems and marketing platforms, allowing organisations to structure prospect records according to their targeting requirements.

The company also outlined data-management procedures, including checks for completeness, relevance, duplicate records, contact roles and data recency. However, coverage and review schedules may vary depending on the scope of individual engagements.

The development comes as businesses increasingly use detailed company and technology information to inform prospect research. Such information can help sales teams understand an organisation’s profile before making contact, although its practical value depends on data accuracy, relevance and appropriate use.

Businesses using professional contact information must also assess applicable privacy and marketing requirements in each jurisdiction. Data verification alone does not establish that every record can lawfully be used for every campaign.

LakeB2B’s expanded service became available on August 19, with field coverage, record volumes, delivery formats and commercial terms determined by individual engagement requirements.