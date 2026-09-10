Kyrgyz Republic presents Tamchy SFIT at AIM Congress in Dubai as gateway to Central Asia for foreign capital

The Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory (Tamchy SFIT) partnered with the 15th annual AIM Congress investment forum, which was held September 7–9 in Dubai. The delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic, led by Ayaz Baetov, Chairman of the Management Council of Tamchy SFIT, held dozens of high-level meetings with representatives of the region’s government and business communities.

The entrance to the Dubai World Trade Centre, which served as the main congress venue, featured a Tamchy SFIT banner presenting the new financial center to visitors.

The delegation took part in a number of key events, including the opening ceremony of AIM Congress and the gala dinner on September 7, where Tamchy SFIT served as an official partner. Speaking at the dinner, Ayaz Baetov welcomed the participants and highlighted the UAE’s role in fostering international investment dialogue and the Kyrgyz Republic’s commitment to expanding practical cooperation with countries in the region.

The delegation’s agenda included a series of meetings with representatives of government agencies, international and regional organizations, financial institutions, and major private companies. Ayaz Baetov met with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Secretary General of the UAE International Investment Council Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi, and President and CEO of Dubai Chambers Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah.

The discussions focused primarily on developing trade, economic, and investment cooperation, establishing direct institutional and business ties, and exploring potential areas of collaboration with Tamchy SFIT.

During a conversation with Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the prospects for further cooperation between Central Asia and the GCC were discussed, including its economic and investment dimensions.

A separate negotiating track was dedicated to fostering ties with international financial centers and relevant regional institutions. Meetings were held with Abdulrahman Al Ali, vice president for Business Development at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC); Sheikha Muna Jabr Al-Thani, a spokeswoman for the Qatar Financial Centre; and Ibrahim Al Hosni, a board member and Chairman of the Committee on Digital Economy and Artificial Intelligence at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In the financial domain, Tamchy’s officials met with representatives of leading companies in the region, including Mishal Hamed Kanoo, chairman of The Kanoo Group; Mustafa Bajger, general manager of Cihan Motors; Zouheir Sabra, CEO of BEEAH Capital; Jalal Gasimov, CEO of PASHA Holding; Mohamed Jassim Al Rais, CEO of Al Rais Investment; and John Iossifidis, CEO of Al Ghurair Investment.

Tamchy’s leadership presented the legal and institutional frameworks of the new financial jurisdiction, as well as the key features of the emerging business ecosystem. They emphasized that the territory’s legal model is based on the principles of English common law and includes independent regulation, an independent court, digital administration, and a special tax regime.

In discussions with their international counterparts, the Tamchy delegation sought to promote direct contacts between Tamchy SFIT and financial centers in the Gulf region, the exchange of best practices, and cooperation with business associations, and urged international companies to bring their projects to the Kyrgyz Republic and Central Asia.

International businesses were invited to set up in Tamchy SFIT as an additional jurisdiction to complement their existing HQs in the Gulf countries.

"AIM Congress brings together regional-scale investment decision-makers, and for us, it was an opportunity to engage in a direct and professional conversation with centers whose experience we are analysing thoroughly. Our goal is to become a jurisdiction where international businesses can scale their projects in Central Asia and globally. The interest we saw at the forum confirms that the demand is there," Baetov said.

AIM Congress is one of the most prominent international platforms for discussing foreign direct investment. In 2026, the forum was convened for the 15th time under the motto “Reshaping Global Prosperity: Unlocking New Investment Pathways towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future” and drew more than 15,000 participants from over 100 countries.