Kuch Alfaaz brings poetry, music and storytelling to Dubai

Kuch Alfaaz, a theatrical experience combining poetry, live music and storytelling, was held at Troy Dubai on October 25, bringing audiences together for an evening celebrating words, emotions and human connections.

Created and presented by internationally acclaimed comedian, actor and poet Nitinn R Miranni, the event offered a different side of the performer's artistry, moving beyond his signature humour to explore themes of love, relationships, nostalgia, heartbreak and hope.

The evening featured Hindi and Urdu poetry accompanied by live musical performances from Abhiruchi Singh and Jackson John, creating an engaging experience that combined spoken word with music.

Through personal stories and reflections, Miranni explored everyday emotions and experiences, including family bonds, unspoken feelings and the complexities of relationships. His performance sought to connect with audiences across generations through relatable themes and expressive storytelling.

The show's central philosophy, “Andaaz, Awaaz Aur Alfaaz,” was reflected throughout the evening, bringing together expression, voice and words in a format that blended poetry with musical performances.

"I came expecting an evening of poetry and music, but I left with so many emotions. At different moments, I found myself smiling, reflecting and remembering people I love. It felt incredibly personal," said an audience member.

With Kuch Alfaaz, Miranni continues to expand his creative work beyond stand-up comedy, exploring poetry and storytelling as platforms for meaningful conversations and emotional expression. The Dubai event highlighted his versatility as a performer while offering audiences an experience centred on the power of words and music.