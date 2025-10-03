  • search in Khaleej Times
Ksolves India Limited won Odoo Best Partner India 2025 Award

Technology company recognised at Odoo Experience 2025 for ERP implementation services

Published: Fri 3 Oct 2025, 9:46 AM

Ksolves India Limited has been named 'Odoo Best Partner India 2025' at the Odoo Awards ceremony during Odoo Experience 2025, Brussels, Belgium. The award recognises the company's work in ERP implementations and client service.

The tech solutions provider has worked with businesses across various industries to implement enterprise software solutions. "This recognition reflects our team's work and our clients' trust in our capabilities," said Om Prakash Maurya, ERP delivery head at Ksolves India Limited. "Our focus has been on delivering value to our clients through our ERP implementations."

Ksolves work includes participation in technology community events and diverse client project implementations. The 'Odoo (ERP) Best Partner' award selection process considers factors such as client service, technical implementation capabilities, and community participation within the partner network.

"This recognition belongs to our team and the clients who have worked with us," said Ratan Srivastava, founder and CEO at Ksolves. "We appreciate the support from the technology community."

For more information, visit the official website of Ksolves.