Krishn Kanhai set to debut his latest art collection in Dubai

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 10:51 AM

Discover the art of Krishn Kanhai, a celebrated painter known for his captivating depictions of spiritual themes. Krishn Kanhai’s work spans a wide range of styles from contemporary to traditional, each piece infused with deep emotional resonance.

His art has enchanted audiences in major cities around the world including Hong Kong, the Philippines, the USA, and London. Now, he is set to debut his latest collection in Dubai, offering a unique blend of artistry that captures the divine essence of Krishna. This exhibition showcases a remarkable array of Krishn Kanhai’s new masterpieces.

Central to this event is an awe-inspiring life-sized painting of Tirupati Balaji, a three-dimensional artwork that measures five feet by eight feet. This masterpiece took about a year to complete and features a mix of oil and acrylic paints with pure gold leaves, all beautifully framed in a handmade, intricately detailed border.

Attendees will also find a variety of contemporary paintings that incorporate pure gold leaves and a modern approach to traditional themes. These pieces evoke the sublime emotions associated with Krishna, transporting viewers to the spiritual landscapes of Vrindavan with every stroke of the brush.

Adding further splendor, the traditional paintings in the exhibition are adorned with gold and Swarovski stones, presenting a visual feast that celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage. The event will begin with a special lighting of the lamp ceremony, to be attended by Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai, marking an auspicious start to the festivities.

This exhibition is an invitation to immerse yourself in a world where art meets spirituality. Witness the emotional depth and artistic brilliance of Krishn Kanhai’s work. Let yourself be moved by the peace and joy that Krishna embodies. This event is not just an exhibition; it is a journey to tranquility, a divine encounter, and a celebration of love and spirituality.