Kreston Menon’s investor handbook synchs with the UAE’s FDI drive

The seventh edition of ‘Doing Business in Dubai’, was recently launched by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group in the presence of Raju Menon, chairman and managing partner, Kreston Menon and Sudhir Kumar, senior partner and head — corporate communications, Kreston Menon.

The book provides a complete overview of the incorporation process in the mainland and free zones of Dubai, and helps the investor have a clear understanding of the costs, impacts and benefits of each jurisdiction on his business. The handbook gives insight into the decisive economic measures and new amendments to the residency and investment legislations initiated by the leadership of the UAE which has stimulated the flow of foreign investments into the country.

‘Doing Business in Dubai’ highlights the competitive start-up ecosystem of Dubai and acts as a guide for the innovative and enterprising youth from all over the world, as the book emphasises on the various start-up support initiatives and business incubation and acceleration facilities provided by Dubai.

In his foreword, Al Maktoum said that this book will help introduce global investors to the varied opportunities and to the depth and diversity of the offerings in Dubai and help them plan their future investment strategies. He also expressed his confidence that ‘Doing Business in Dubai’ will act as an accelerator for targeted new global investments into Dubai. 30,000 copies of this complimentary book will be distributed to all major banks, chambers of commerce, diplomatic missions, trade associations and international investor meets in the UAE, Middle East, India and across Europe and Americas.