Kreston Global to host World & EMEA Conference in Dubai

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 5:10 PM

The leading international accounting network, Kreston Global has selected Dubai from a roster of cities, to host their World & EMEA Conference. The conference will be held from December 4 to 7. The annual event of Kreston Global, which has presence in 115 countries, will bring together business advisors, economists and thought leaders from across the globe to explore possibilities for business expansion and international collaboration.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, will be the chief guest for the inaugural session of the conference. Rich Howard, chairman of Kreston Global was confident that the Kreston firms would be partnering with the expansion plans of their clients, as UAE is seeing a surge in foreign investments owing to the ease of doing business initiatives as well as the visa and regulatory reforms.

Liza Robbins, chief executive of Kreston Global mentioned the selection of Dubai as the world conference city was because of the emergence of the city as the hub for global businesses who are looking to leverage on Dubai’s strategic geographical location and progressive economic diversification policies. “Dubai is one of the ideal destinations for conferences. Dubai is known for its modern and state-of-the-art infrastructure, including world-class conference facilities. Strategically located, Dubai is easily accessible from various parts of the world. It goes without saying that when you host a conference in Dubai, you provide a multicultural backdrop, facilitating networking and collaboration among participants from different parts of the world,” added Robbins.

Sudhir Kumar, director of Kreston Global Board said the conference will act as a springboard for collaboration between Kreston firms from within the Middle East region, as well as from Europe, Americas, Africa and Asia Pacific. "Dubai becoming the preferred choice for this global event is a testament for the city’s evolution as a leading global MICE destination. The conference will be attended by over 300 delegates from all over the world. There will be many technical and practical sessions presented by renowned speakers from around the globe. This is an opportunity for our partners to network and exchange ideas with their counterparts from other firms in the network. It also serves as a platform for delegates to interact with experts from diverse backgrounds and businesses," added Kumar.

The main focus of this year’s conference will be about collaboration and partnership across the network. There will be varied sessions relating to how to do business without any restrictions on boundaries. Presentations will highlight case studies from across the network. There will be specific sessions on the challenges and opportunities that are associated with the industry and how the challenges can be tackled. This will also serve as a platform for the delegates to capitalize on the strengths of the member firms and use this as a launchpad that will be of benefit to stakeholders as well as clients.

It is only fitting and proper that Dubai is the host city for Kreston Global World & EMEA Conference to coincide with the 52nd UAE Union Day. Kreston Global is a member of the Forum of Firms, considered a kitemark for transnational audit excellence. It is a network that promotes high standards and consistency in financial reporting, setting the standards for international auditing.

Raju Menon, chairman and managing partner of the host firm, Kreston Menon said that this year’s conference is focusing on the Kreston Way – where member firms explore possibilities and collaborate to develop an international strategy for their firms to serve their clients better. He also mentioned that Kreston Menon is already collaborating for local and international business opportunities with Kreston firms from within the region, as well as from Europe and Asia Pacific.