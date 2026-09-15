KoçSistem and KoçDigital sign two new partnerships in Saudi Arabia at LEAP 2026

KoçSistem and KoçDigital, two leading players in Türkiye’s technology ecosystem, have strengthened their presence in Saudi Arabia through two new strategic partnerships announced at LEAP 2026 in Riyadh.

KoçSistem signed a Memorandum of Understanding with GAPP, a Saudi ICT and digital signage solutions provider, to accelerate the rollout of its digital publishing platform Pixage in the Kingdom. KoçDigital, meanwhile, entered into a strategic partnership with Mannai Information Technology Saudi Arabia to develop opportunities across artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud technologies and industry-specific digital transformation solutions.

LEAP 2026, held in Riyadh from August 31 to September 3, brought together more than 200,000 attendees, including global technology companies, investors and public sector representatives. For KoçSistem and KoçDigital, the event provided a platform to introduce technology and expertise developed in Türkiye to new applications in the Gulf and deepen engagement with the region’s technology ecosystem.

The MoU between KoçSistem and GAPP aims to expand the use of Pixage in Saudi Arabia across a range of digital communication projects. The partnership is expected to support wider adoption of the platform among institutions and businesses in the Kingdom, while strengthening KoçSistem’s technology portfolio in the region.

Developed by KoçSistem, Pixage is a cloud-based solution that enables digital screens across multiple locations to be managed through a central platform. It supports the planning, distribution and simultaneous publishing of content across environments including airports, hospitals, retail outlets and corporate campuses.

The platform can also integrate with IoT systems, allowing organisations to manage large screen networks centrally and tailor content according to location, timing and target audience.

KoçDigital’s partnership with Mannai Information Technology Saudi Arabia brings together the two companies’ complementary capabilities. KoçDigital will contribute its expertise in technology, solution architecture and industrial transformation, while Mannai will bring local market knowledge, systems integration capabilities and managed services experience.

The companies plan to pursue new opportunities in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cloud technologies and sector-specific solutions, with a focus on addressing the digital transformation needs of organisations in Saudi Arabia.

The two agreements form part of KoçSistem and KoçDigital’s broader strategy to bring technologies and expertise developed in Türkiye into the Saudi market through local and regional partnerships.

Mehmet Ali Akarca, CEO of KoçSistem and vice chairman of KoçDigital, said: “Taking the technology we develop in Türkiye and the experience we have accumulated into different markets around the world is an important part of our growth strategy. Saudi Arabia holds a significant place in that strategy, with its strong economic transformation, technology investments and digitalisation vision. The two partnerships we announced at LEAP 2026 are concrete steps towards our goal of establishing a long-term technology presence in the Gulf by combining our strengths with the local ecosystem. Our aim here is not simply to export technology. It is to build a structure that understands the needs of the region, develops solutions together with local partners and creates long-term value."

The agreements build on KoçSistem’s regional growth strategy, which has focused on expanding through local partnerships and operations across the Middle East. KoçSistem and KoçDigital are part of Koç Group, Türkiye’s largest industrial and services conglomerate.