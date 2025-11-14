Korea’s WelCon Marketplace hosts global virtual business consultation for K-content collaboration

The WelCon Marketplace, operated by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), has launched its annual Virtual Business Consultation programme, connecting Korean content companies with global buyers, distributors, and investors through an online platform.

Running from October 20 to November 21, 2025, the initiative brings together 87 Korean content companies representing a wide range of sectors, including animation, broadcasting, character licensing, games, webtoons, and emerging technologies.

The consultations are designed to foster co-production, investment, and distribution partnerships between Korea’s creative industries and international markets.

According to KOCCA, the programme provides a structured opportunity for overseas businesses to explore partnerships with Korean firms without the constraints of location or time zones. Meetings are arranged virtually through the WelCon Marketplace platform, which serves as a central hub for Korea’s creative content industry.

A KOCCA representative noted: “The demand for K-content continues to expand across global markets. Through these consultations, we aim to strengthen collaboration in co-production and localisation, while opening new channels for distribution and investment.”

In addition to business matchmaking, the WelCon Marketplace platform offers insights into market trends, industry interviews, and updates on international events related to K-content. The consultation programme itself remains one of KOCCA’s most practical efforts to enhance global cooperation in the content sector.

Companies and buyers interested in participating can register through the official website.