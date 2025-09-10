  • search in Khaleej Times
Korea Town unveils ambitious Gulf expansion plan: 50 branches by 2027

Partnership with Boutiqaat strengthens K-Beauty’s footprint as portfolio surpasses 250 brands

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 4:02 PM

Kuwait’s premier destination for Korean beauty, Korea Town, has announced a major regional expansion plan, targeting the launch of 50 branches across the GCC by the end of 2027.

The announcement follows Korea Town’s strategic collaboration with Boutiqaat Group for Perfumes and Cosmetics, the region’s leading name in eCommerce and digital retail. Operating under the “Powered by Boutiqaat” model, Korea Town will leverage Boutiqaat’s advanced infrastructure, logistics, and digital expertise to accelerate its growth.

The expansion coincides with the unveiling of Korea Town’s redesigned flagship branch at The Gate Mall, offering shoppers an elevated retail experience that seamlessly blends innovation with authentic Korean beauty culture.

With a portfolio of over 250 Korean beauty brands, Korea Town continues to cement its position as the Gulf’s go-to hub for K-Beauty. Its extensive offering spans skincare, haircare, cosmetics, accessories, and lifestyle trends, ensuring consumers across the region enjoy direct access to the latest innovations from Korea.

This expansion reflects Korea Town’s long-term vision of becoming a cornerstone of the Gulf’s beauty retail landscape, setting new benchmarks for growth, innovation, and consumer engagement.